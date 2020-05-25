Dust, thunderstorms in part of north India on May 29-30 likely to bring relief from heatwaves

People living in north India are likely to get some relief as the India Meteorological Department has predicted dust and thunderstorms over several parts of north India on May 29-30.

The weather agency further said that the wind speed is likely to be around 50-60 kilometre per hour during this period and will help in bringing the mercury down.

Till May 29, a scorching heatwave is likely to keep temperatures above 45 degrees, IMD said earlier, adding that it's not the end of the summer spell for Northern India.

Accordingly, the met department has issued a red alert in Delhi today due to the heatwave. As per the weather forecast on May 25, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius which is one-degree Celsius more than the temperature on Sunday, while the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 46 degrees.

The maximum temperature in the national capital was 45.6 degrees on Sunday. Delhi had its hottest day of the season on Saturday, with temperature crossing 46 degrees Celsius mark.

According to the Met department, the mercury is expected to rise further over the next 3-4 days, followed by 29 western disturbances that could provide some respite from the heat.