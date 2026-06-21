Dust storms and rain in North India next week? Why relief will be only temporary; here's what we know

A Western Disturbance moving from the Mediterranean is set to trigger dust storms, thunderstorms and scattered rain across northwest India.

High above northwest India, a fast-moving weather system is approaching after travelling thousands of kilometres from the Mediterranean region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects this system to affect Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh between Sunday and Tuesday. It is likely to bring strong winds, dust storms, thunderstorms and short spells of rain.

But the striking question remains: why does this weather often begin with a wall of dust before any rain appears?

The system behind it: Western disturbance

The driver of this change is known as a western disturbance.

It is a storm system that forms outside the tropics, over the Mediterranean and surrounding regions. Instead of developing in warm tropical air like monsoon systems, it originates in cooler mid-latitudes and travels eastward.

Guided by high-altitude winds called the subtropical jet stream, it moves across West Asia and enters northern India after passing through countries like Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Unlike monsoon clouds that carry moisture closer to the ground, this system brings moisture mainly in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

Why dust storms come first

Northwest India is already extremely hot in June, with ground temperatures often soaring beyond 40 degrees in parts of Rajasthan. This heat makes the lower atmosphere highly unstable, storing energy that is ready to be released suddenly.

When the Western Disturbance arrives, it introduces cooler air above this heated surface layer. The sharp temperature contrast triggers rapid storm development. Rain may form inside these clouds, but as it falls, it passes through very dry, hot air below. Much of it evaporates before reaching the ground.

This process cools the surrounding air quickly, causing it to sink in strong downward bursts known as downdrafts.

When these downdrafts hit the surface, they spread out forcefully in all directions, creating powerful wind gusts that can reach 60–80 kmph.

The 'aandhi' effect in the desert

In Rajasthan’s desert region, the ground is dry and covered with fine, loose soil.

So when strong storm winds sweep across the surface, they easily lift large amounts of dust into the air, forming the dense, rolling dust wall locally known as an 'aandhi.' This dust wave usually arrives just before rainfall begins, acting as a visible warning of the incoming storm.

Why storms build up in the evening

These weather events tend to follow a daily pattern. The strongest heating of the land happens in the afternoon, which is when the atmosphere becomes most unstable. By evening, this stored energy is released as warm air rises rapidly, forming thunderstorm clouds.

Storm clusters often develop over the Aravalli region and western Himalayas, then travel eastward overnight, reaching cities like Delhi, Haryana and Punjab during late evening or early morning hours.

Why Rajasthan faces the strongest impact

Rajasthan typically experiences the most intense conditions during these events. It lies directly in the path of incoming Western Disturbances and has some of the highest surface temperatures in the country.

The dry desert landscape provides plenty of loose dust, while the lack of vegetation allows winds to move without much resistance. Because of this combination, wind speeds in parts of the state can reach 70–80 kmph during strong storm activity.

Relief From Heat, Not the Monsoon

Although this system will bring temporary cooling and rain, it is not part of the monsoon advance. It may reduce temperatures and offer short-term relief from the heat, but rainfall remains uneven, and overall seasonal deficits are still significant in many areas.

For now, northwest India should expect a mix of dramatic skies, gusty winds, dust-laden air and brief but intense showers over the next few days.