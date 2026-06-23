FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says comfort and convenience of pilgrims is top priority

Uttarakhand CM Dhami says comfort of all pilgrims is top priority

Dust storm in Delhi-NCR, light rain bring respite from heat in these states, IMD issues forecast

Dust storm in Delhi-NCR, light rain bring respite from heat in these states

Lucknow Fire Tragedy: FIR Reveals Illegal Commercial Use, Single Exit In Building That Killed 15

Lucknow Fire Tragedy: FIR Reveals Illegal Commercial Use, Single Exit In Building That Killed 15

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Dust storm in Delhi-NCR, light rain bring respite from heat in these states, IMD issues forecast

An intense dust storm swept through several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a sudden change in weather conditions across the region, followed by spells of rain and thunderstorms. The dust storm was witnessed in various parts of Delhi and the adjoining Noida in Uttar Pradesh.  

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

Dust storm in Delhi-NCR, light rain bring respite from heat in these states, IMD issues forecast
Dust storms occurred in Delhi NCR bringing light rain, while West Bengal witnessed heavy rainfall (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An intense dust storm swept through several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a sudden change in weather conditions across the region, followed by spells of rain and thunderstorms. The dust storm was witnessed in various parts of Delhi and the adjoining Noida in Uttar Pradesh.  

Flights affected 

The weather disturbance affected flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airport authorities said, "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines." 

Temperature drops after thunderstorms 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the humidity levels stood at around 73 per cent, while temperatures were recorded at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius in the national capital.  

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Kolkata city received heavy rainfall as parts of the metropolis were lashed by intense showers. The heavy showers were witnessed in and around Mayo Road in the city. 

Furthermore, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an update on rainfall activity recorded in the city between 0800 hrs and 1500 hrs. According to the civic body, the average rainfall in the city stood at 26 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 4 mm and the western suburbs 13 mm during the said period. In the hour between 1400 hrs and 1500 hrs, rainfall was recorded at several locations across the city. 

The civic body said that light rain was witnessed in both the eastern and western suburbs during the period. It further stated that subways remained normal and railway traffic was also reported to be operating without disruption despite the rainfall activity. 

The rain brought much-needed relief to the public amid intensified heatwave conditions prevailing in several states, offering respite from the soaring temperatures and humid weather that had gripped the region in recent days. 

IMD issues forecast

The IMD has declared Monsoon onset over Mumbai today, 23rd June. It said, "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar, today the 23rd June, 2026."

IMD further said that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days; remaining parts of Jharkhand & Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh during subsequent 3-4 days.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says comfort and convenience of pilgrims is top priority
Uttarakhand CM Dhami says comfort of all pilgrims is top priority
Dust storm in Delhi-NCR, light rain bring respite from heat in these states, IMD issues forecast
Dust storm in Delhi-NCR, light rain bring respite from heat in these states
Explained: Why players and coaches are concerned about FIFA World Cup 2026 final venue
Explained: Why players and coaches are concerned about FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Emraan Hashmi returns to horror with Rooh, will he score his first solo hit after 13 years? Fans react
Emraan returns to horror with Rooh, will he score first solo hit after 13 years?
Value-for-Money Laptops for Students in India: What Matters in 2026
Value-for-Money Laptops for Students in India: What Matters in 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement