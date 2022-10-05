Search icon
Dussehra 2022: Video shows Ravan effigy falling on people in Haryana's Yamunanagar, major accident averted

Dussehra 2022: Many people had a narrow escape at the Haryana event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

Dussehra 2022 (Screebgrab from video tweeted by ANI)

Amid Dussehra celebrations on Wednesday, a major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Haryana's Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. However, some people were injured in the incident.

In the video, it was seen that many people went close to the burning effigy of Ravana in the Dussehra ceremony in Yamunanagar. Further, the effigy while burning fell over the people standing close to it. Further details are awaited.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath.

