Dussehra 2022 celebrations: Traffic advisories issued in Delhi, Noida; know which roads to avoid

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 05:55 PM IST
Dussehra 2022: On October 5, the Dussehra celebration will be observed. Due to the high volume of visitors, the taffic police of Delhi and Noida has requested that cars not be driven around these area from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m. Traffic Police of Noida and Delhi has asked people specially not to travel in their car in certain places.
Big Ramlila is held at over 50 locations across Delhi. Shri Dharmik Ramlila of the Red Fort. The Ramlilas of Nav Shri Dharmik Ramlila and the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee are well-known.
What the Delhi Traffic Police has appealed
The Delhi Traffic Police have predicted that several high-profile individuals (VVIPs) would be present during Wednesday's Ravan Dahan celebration in the area of Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort.
As a result, the roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate would be blocked to regular traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on wednesday. Likewise, the route might be redirected due to the heavy traffic at Punjabi Bagh.
Traffic restrictions in Noida
- To the stadium from Sectors 12, 22 , 56.
- Toward Sectors 12, 22 and 26 T-points, turn right in the direction of Sector 10/21.
- Stadium Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk through sectors 8/10/11/12 chowk
- Sector 12/22 Chowk and Adobe/Reliance Chowk from Metro Hospital Chowk
- Spice Mall Chowk and Sector 31/25 Chowk
- To Adobe/Reliance Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk from Sector 22/23/24 and Thana Sector 24 T-points.
- Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Spice Mall Chowk in Sector 21/25
- U-turn toward Sector 12/22 Chowk from Coast Guard Sector 24 by crossing the NTPC underpass
Traffic diversion
- Traffic will be rerouted through the Sector 10/21 U-turn from Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari via the Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC, Gijhod from Telephone Exchange Chowk to the Sector 12/22/56 T-point.
- Traffic will be detoured via Sector 56 square, Gijhod to NTPC, and Sector 31/25 Chowk in order to go from Sector 12.22.56 T-point to the Stadium Chowk.
- Traffic will be detoured through Metro Hospital Chowk, Sector 8/10/11/12 Chowk, and Harola/Jhundpura Chowk from Sector 12/22/56 T-point to Rajnigandha Chowk.
- Traffic will be rerouted through Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari, Sector 31.25 Chowk, NTPC, and Gijhod Chowk from DM Chowk and Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Spice and Adobe Chowk.