Dussehra 2022 celebrations: Traffic advisories issued in Delhi, Noida; know which roads to avoid

Dussehra 2022: On October 5, the Dussehra celebration will be observed. Due to the high volume of visitors, the taffic police of Delhi and Noida has requested that cars not be driven around these area from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m. Traffic Police of Noida and Delhi has asked people specially not to travel in their car in certain places.

Big Ramlila is held at over 50 locations across Delhi. Shri Dharmik Ramlila of the Red Fort. The Ramlilas of Nav Shri Dharmik Ramlila and the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee are well-known.

What the Delhi Traffic Police has appealed

The Delhi Traffic Police have predicted that several high-profile individuals (VVIPs) would be present during Wednesday's Ravan Dahan celebration in the area of Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort.

As a result, the roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate would be blocked to regular traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on wednesday. Likewise, the route might be redirected due to the heavy traffic at Punjabi Bagh.

Traffic restrictions in Noida

To the stadium from Sectors 12, 22 , 56.

Toward Sectors 12, 22 and 26 T-points, turn right in the direction of Sector 10/21.

Stadium Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk through sectors 8/10/11/12 chowk

Sector 12/22 Chowk and Adobe/Reliance Chowk from Metro Hospital Chowk

Spice Mall Chowk and Sector 31/25 Chowk

To Adobe/Reliance Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk from Sector 22/23/24 and Thana Sector 24 T-points.

Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Spice Mall Chowk in Sector 21/25

U-turn toward Sector 12/22 Chowk from Coast Guard Sector 24 by crossing the NTPC underpass

Traffic diversion