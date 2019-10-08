Dussehra 2019: Significance, subh muhurat & more

Dussehra is marked as the triumph of good over evil.

The end of Navratri is celebrated as the festival of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra.

Dussehra is marked as the triumph of good over evil as it is celebrated to remember Lord Ram's victory over Ravana. This year, it falls on 8th October 2019. On this day, devotees worship Lord Rama for his blessings and burn huge effigies of Ravana to signify the end of the evil.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, and hence, also remembers goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to help restore Dharma.

Dussehra is traditionally celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana and lighting firecrackers to symbolize the destruction of evil. Ramleela is being conducted in various parts of India.

In the Western states of India, Dussehra is dedicated to Maa Durga. On this day, Maa Durga killed demon Mahishasura and rescued people from the miseries. This is a nine-day festival in which devotees worship the idols of Maa Durga, and on the 9th day, people immerse those idols in the water.

Subh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the Vijay Muhurat is between 02.06 pm and 02.52 pm. Bengalis celebrate Vijayadashami, which also falls on the same day. Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and Seema Avalanghan are some of the rituals which are performed on the day. These rituals are supposed to be done during the Aparahna time.

The Drik Panchang says the Aparahna Puja time falls between 01.19 pm and 03.39 pm on October 8, 2019. The Dashami tithi begins at 12.38 pm on Oct 07, 2019 and ends 02.50 pm on October 08, 2019.