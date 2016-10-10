Headlines

India

Dussehra 2016: Facebook and WhatsApp messages for your loved ones

Here are some messages you can send out for the festive season.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2016, 09:04 PM IST

With Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations drawing to a close, it's time for the festivities of Dussehra or Vijayadashami .

According to mythology, on this day, Maa Durga triumphed over the demon Mahishasura. It also marks the defeat of the demon Ravana.

It has been customary across India, to wish each other good health and celebrate the day. But just in case you have to wish your loved and dear ones over messages, here is a list of messages that could be of help. Happy Dussehra!

1. A time for celebration, a time for victory of good over bad, a time when the world sees the example of the power of good. Let us continue the same spirit. Happy Dussehra!

2. I pray this Dussehra showers upon you: 1. Shanti 2. Shakti 3. Saiyam 4. Samman 5. Saralta 6. Safalta 7. Samriddhi 8. Sanskaar 9. Swaasthya *Happy Dussehra!*

3. Wishing you good health and success. May you be surrounded by the spirit of goodness. Happy Vijaya Dashami!

4. May God bless you with all success on the auspicious occasion of Dussahra and you may be capable of defeating all evils in your life.

5. On this occasion, I wish all the colors, bliss and joy be with you and your family… Happy Dussehra!

6. Everyday the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule and enjoy the festival of ‘Good defeats Evil’. Happy Dusshera!

7. May Lord Rama always keep showering his blessings upon you… May your life be prosperous and trouble free throughout. Happy Dussehra.

8. Jaise Ram ne jeeta Lanka ko, / Waise aap bhi jeeten saari duniya. / Is dussehra mil jayen aap ko, / Duniya bhar ki saari khushiyan. Happy Dussehra!

9. May the happiness that Durga Puja brings, stay with you throughout the year. Happy Vijayadashami!

10. Maa ki jyoti se noor milta hai. / Sabke dilon ko surur milta hai. / Jo bhi jata hai mata ke dwar, / Usse kuch na kuch zaroor milta hai.

Hope you and your family have a Happy Dussehra!

