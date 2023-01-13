Duromine vs Contrave vs Phentermine [#Comparison Review]: Doctor Prescribed Best Diet pills over the Counter for Weight

Duromine vs Contrave vs Phentermine

Duromine is the well-known Australian Brand that is actually an alternative for Phentermine. It is widely recognized as an efficient weight loss medication that works by suppressing appetite.

Duromine is usually available in three different strengths as per the user suitability. You can find 15 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg of Duromine pills. This medication is considered an ideal choice by the doctors as the prescription drug for the obese patients who have BMI over 30 and are struggling with their excess weight.

Duromine is considered as a potent Phentermine formula with resin, which influences down to the bloodstream in over 24 hours’ time duration. Duromine diet pills belongs to the category of drugs called ‘Anorectics’, which primarily works as an appetite suppressant. When you reduce the food intake and calorie consumption, your body trigger lipolysis within and ensure the burning of stubborn body fats.

Duromine is only available through the valid doctor prescriptions, just like Phentermine in USA. The main active ingredient of Duromine is Phentermine, which can interfere with certain biological pathways of the body and could even result in chronic illnesses including diabetes, epilepsy, and increased heart rate.

Duromine is also not favourable to combine with antidepressant medicines and the medications that contain pseudoephedrine.

What is Duromine?

Duromine is an alternative brand name of Phentermine, which is one of the amphetamine derived compounds. This serves as an effective appetite suppressant and is considered ideal for the patients dealing with exogenous obesity and obesity-related illnesses. The different dosages strengths of Duromine are the major plus point, as the doctor can advise the calculated dosage of Duromine with respect to patients' health status.

Duromine consists of Phentermine with resin technology which works with the slow release of the compound into the bloodstream for over 24 hours. With this working mechanism, Duromine is considered as a potent anorectic drug to reduce appetite in patients, thus leading to successful weight loss.

Duromine is also a prescription-only drug, because it can interefer with certain medications and metabolic functions. The interference action of Duromine can trigger serious health condition, as it is a readily reacting drug. Therefore, it should not be taken along with some particular classes of drugs including the medications containing pseudoephedrine.

Genarally, Duromine is prescribed for weight to anyone over the age of 12, meeting the requirement of getting a prescription of this drug.

The dosage will however be varied as per the person’s health condition. Duromine pills start working right after a few minutes you take it.

Comparing Contrave VS Duromine is not a conclusive discussion, as both brands have certainly different generics and chemicals in their formulation. In addition, the major difference between these both drugs is the price.

Duromine is available in quite reasonable and inexpensive price range as compared to Contrave, especially if you don’t have insurance plan. Also, it is your doctor who can decide the best option for you, depending on your medical history, medications’ usage, and health conditions.

Contrave VS Duromine

If you are searching out the options for trying a weight loss medication to get rid of excess weight, you might came across with different choices of treatments. In this section, we will compare Contrave with Duromine to get you a proper insight about both weight loss medications that will be helpful in making up your decision.

What is Contrave?

Contrave is a popular medication widely known to treat obesity. Its formulation contains two drugs, namely naltrexone and bupropion. Contrave is ideal to be taken only in conjunction with a reduced calorie diet and regular workout routine.

When consider separately, naltrexone is used as the treatment of addiction, whereas bupropion is considered as an antidepressant drug. However, when used in combination as Contrave, these compounds can work towards reducing your appetite, controlling cravings and gives you a feeling of satiety. The use of Contrave will help you in controlling hunger and eating less, which in turn will help you lose weight.

Contrave is usually prescribed to the adult patients who have BMI 30 or greater. Also, it is recommended for adults who have obesity related medical conditions like high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes and have a BMI over 27. Contrave is also a prescription only medication and is only available on the licensed doctor’s prescription.

Usually the Contrave treatment is followed with a proper schedule and the dose of this drug can be gradually increased for four weeks before reaching to the ideal dose. The recommended full daily dosage of Contrave is two tablets that needed to be taken twice daily.

This dose is equal to 32 mg of naltrexone, and 360 mg of bupropion. If you are achieving good weight loss results with Contrave, you can continue the treatment for a year or more.

Phentermine VS Duromine

Duromine contains Phentermine as the main active ingredients; however still there is the difference in both formulations.

Duromine is slightly different than usual Phentermine drugs, because it is in combination with the ion-exchange resin technology that assists in slow release of the medication. The slow releasing mechanism of action will make the effects of Duromine lasts all day. Because of this, the appetite suppressing effects will also last for the whole 24 hours.

In comparison of Phentermine, Duromine has lower risks of side effects, as the drug is carried into the bloodstream gradually instead of pushing all at once. On the other hand, Phentermine HCL is a fast-acting and one-time release formula.

Also, the appetite suppressing effects of Phentermine slowly decrease as the hours passes and it has a high risk of side effects, as the entire dose will get into the bloodstream all at once.

What to Know Before Using Duromine?

It is important to know few things before start using Duromine for weight loss. Duromine contains active ingredient Phentermine, and is primarily used as a weight loss support for obese individuals. You should be fully aware about your health condition prior using Duromine, as it is not recommended to use if you ever had any allergic reaction to Phentermine or any of the ingredients included in Duromine.

There are different scenarios in which an individual should not opt for Duromine. It is therefore important to always consult your medical practitioner about your health conditions. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, planning to pregnant, or are already taking any other medicines, you should only use Duromine after consultation with your doctor. This is because, Duromine can interfere with some of the medicines and can affect adversely in that case.

Is Duromine Speed?

‘Speed’ is known as the street name of the compound Methamphetamine. Although, Duromine belongs to the same class of amphetamine structure, but it is certainly not termed as ‘Speed’.

Following are some factors that make Duromine different than speed:

Duromine is manufactured by FDA approved pharmaceutical brand and company, whereas speed is formulated in illegal manner in underground labs.

Duromine is not subject to offer any high effects to the users whereas Speed is usually known as for the euphoric effects.

Duromine is a slow-release weight loss medication, whereas speed gives you an immediate high and stops showing up effects after a few hours.

Duromine Side Effects

Just like Phentermine, Duromine is also a stimulant drug, which means it can turn out as an addictive medicine with serious side effects for the users.

It is not advised to use Duromine with higher dosages at your own, as you can experience different side effects including increased heart rate, hypertension, insomnia, nausea, and sleep issues. The severe issues related to Duromine could include addiction of drug and even physical dependence.

Some of the alarming side effects of Duromine listed by Australian Health Authorities are:

Dry Mouth

Dizziness

Palpitation

Irritability

Constipation

Mood Swings

Though, the appearance of serious side effects with Duromine are rare, but they do happen with the over dosage of drug or taking Duromine treatment for long time period. The serious concerns related to Duromine include:

Psychosis

Diarrhoea

Blurred Vision

Nausea

Confusion

How to Get Best results from Duromine

Some important quick tips to get the best results from Duromine are:

Do not skip reading the label of Duromine capsules.

Take your prescribed dosage correctly in the morning with plenty of water.

Correct doses and right time are the key to get the best results. Make sure, you never increase the dose at your own.

Keep your Duromine capsules in a cool and dry place, as inadequate surroundings may stop working its effects.

Always discuss Duromine side effects with your doctor before beginning your weight loss plan.

The idea of using Duromine largely depends on whether you actually need this drug or not. Duromine is only recommended for special category of patients who are dealing with large waist circumference, extremely high BMI, and are closer to getting serious health issues, like cardiac arrest, due to their excess weight. It is listed in the Schedule Substance list for some reason, as it could be highly addictive to some users having history of drug abuse.

How to Purchase Duromine Online

Keeping in view this fact, Duromine is only available with a valid prescription from a licensed doctor.

Instead of Duromine, you can try legal over the counter alternatives of Phentermine or Duromine, which are available as dietary supplements in the market. These weight loss supplements are not only safe to use, but are available without any prescription.

Also, there will be no fear of drug addiction, so you can use these weight loss supplements for the longer time duration or as long as you achieve your weight loss goals.

