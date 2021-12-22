During Myanmar visit, FS Shringla hands over 1 million India-made COVID-19 vaccines

On the first day of all important Myanmar visit, India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla handed over 1 million doses of made in India COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines were handed over to the representatives of the Myanmar Red cross society. A tweet by the Indian mission in Myanmar said that vaccines were handed to "support the people of Myanmar, including those along the India-Myanmar border, in their fight against COVID-19."

It may be recalled that Myanmar was among the first country to get India made vaccines when New Delhi started its vaccine export program in January this year. The first consignment of vaccines was sent to the country on 22nd January. So far, India has sent 47 lakh doses of vaccines to the ASEAN country.

The visit of India's top diplomat is the first-ever visit by any Indian official to the country since the coup this year. The Ministry of External Affairs in a release had said that Shringla will hold discussion with "State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society." The State Administration Council is made up of military junta and is chaired by Min Aung Hlaing who led the coup on February 1 this year. He had taken over the role of Myanmar's Prime Minister since August 2021.

The ministry release pointed that, "Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed". The visit comes even as increased number of insurgent attacks are seen in India's north east. The visit also gives India a view from the ground when it comes the country and the turmoil it has been facing.

Earlier this month, India had said it is "disturbed at the recent verdicts" announced against Aung Sang Suu Kyi and others in Myanmar and called for uphold of "rule of law and the democratic process". India backs the ASEAN process on the situation in the country.