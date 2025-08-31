During China visit, PM Modi gets Xi Jinping's preferred Hongqi car, know all about it

PM Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a closely-observed bilateral meeting on Sunday. During the meet, Jinping reportedly said it was the need of the hour for "the Dragon and the Elephant" to come together, referring to China and India. Read on to know more on this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first visit to China in over seven years, has been provided with the country's esteemed Hongqi car. Hongqi, a made-in-China brand, is also President Xi Jinping's preferred vehicle during his official visits. Also known as the Red Flag, Hongqi's L5 model was used by Jinping when he met PM Modi in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu in 2019. PM Modi is in China for a two-day visit as part of which he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin city.

Hongqi, a decades-old brand and a symbol of Chinese pride, was launched in 1958, originally for the elite of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Hongqi is a subsidiary of the state-owned carmaker First Automotive Works or FAW Group. It is also the oldest Chinese passenger car brand. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also attending the regional summit, will be commuting in his presidential car Aurus, featuring Chinese diplomatic license plates. The Aurus is a retro-style luxury vehicle manufactured by the Russian automaker Aurus Motors.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping held a closely-observed bilateral meeting on Sunday. During the meet, Jinping reportedly said it was the need of the hour for "the Dragon and the Elephant" to come together, referring to China and India. PM Modi said that cooperation between the two Asian powers was linked to the welfare of 2.8 billion Indian and Chinese people. "We are committed to advancing our relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity," he said. The meeting marks further improvement in Indo-China ties after years of tensions and comes at a time US President Donald Trump has upended the geopolitical scenario through trade tariffs.