‘Wazan thoda kam karo’: During Bihar visit, PM Modi urges RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to lose weight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state of Bihar for the first time in over a year, making this a much-awaited visit for him. During his one-day trip to Bihar, PM Modi visited several key leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

While CM Nitish Kumar conversed with PM Modi about the developments in the state and the state Assembly's over 100-year-old history, what took the cake was the interesting conversation that the prime minister had with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

While interacting with Tejashwi Yadav, PM Modi asked about the health of former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had fallen from the stairs of his residence and had been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Not just this, but PM Modi ended up offering Tejashwi Yadav some health advice, asking him to lose some weight. According to reports, the prime minister, while talking to Yadav, said, “Wazan thoda kam karo (try to lose some weight).”

PM Modi has been propagating good health and a sound mind throughout his prime ministerial term, urging people to practice yoga asanas in their daily lives. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is 32 years old, was a professional cricketer before he joined politics.

PM Narendra Modi was on a trip to Jharkhand and Bihar, where he launched several developmental projects and participated in the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly in Patna. He also asserted that India was the “mother of all democracies” during his public address.

While addressing the celebrations, PM Modi said, “India is a democracy because we believe in saamanjasya (harmony). We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies.”

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, PM Modi inaugurated several developmental projects including new sections of AIIMS Deoghar, and the much-awaited Deoghar airport, which is the second international airport in the entire state.

