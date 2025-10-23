FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Durgapur rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused, orders judicial custody

India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top officials ahead of key Brussels visit

Ghaziabad: Major fire breaks out in residential building, no casualties reported

Bigg Boss 9-fame Priya Malik narrowly escapes major fire accident during Diwali celebration: 'My entire back was...'

Former Rajasthan minister's teenage son rams speeding Audi into two cars in Jaipur; 2 injured

Sushmita Sen felt Miss India 1994 was rigged in favour of Aishwarya Rai before result was declared, recalls Prahlad Kakkar: 'She was weeping...'

DNA TV Show: Trump's tariffs on India to be reduced? Here's what we know

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma needs 46 runs to surpass Sourav Ganguly on elite ODI run-scorers list

Aishwarya Rai's 4-second presence in Pepsi ad led to 5000 calls overnight asking about her: 'Where did she come from'

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. celebrate Diwali 2025 with team dinner at Adelaide's 'British Raj' ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Durgapur rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused, orders judicial custody

Durgapur rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of six accused

India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top officials ahead of key Brussels visit

India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top European officials

Ghaziabad: Major fire breaks out in residential building, no casualties reported

Ghaziabad: Major fire breaks out in residential building, no casualties

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Durgapur rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused, orders judicial custody

The accused have been sent to judicial custody until October 27, with their next court appearance scheduled for the same date. The court has ordered a Test Identification Parade (TI) for the accused on October 24. Read on for more details.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 02:42 AM IST

Durgapur rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused, orders judicial custody
The survivor is a student at IQ City Medical College.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Durgapur Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of six accused individuals in the alleged rape of an MBBS student. The accused were produced before the court after completing their police remand periods, ranging from 7 to 10 days. The accused have been sent to judicial custody until October 27, with their next court appearance scheduled for the same date. The court has ordered a Test Identification Parade (TI) for the accused on October 24. The accused in the alleged rape of an MBBS student in Durgapur was produced before the court on Wednesday.

Lawyer of the victim, Amit Kumar, said, "All the accused were produced before the Durgapur court. The government public prosecutor kept his points and we also kept our points. The court set October 24th for the identification parade (TI) of the accused and remanded them to judicial custody till October 27. The public prosecutor submitted his request for an expert opinion on presenting the WhatsApp chats before the court." Earlier, three accused persons were brought before the court on October 12 and were sent for a 10-day police remand. Two accused were produced before the court on October 13 and were sent on a 9-day police remand. The sixth accused was produced before the court on October 15 and was remanded to police custody for 7 days.

National Commission for Women, NCW member Archana Majumdar criticised the West Bengal police for delaying the investigation into the Durgapur rape case of an MBBS student. NCW Member Archana Majumdar spoke to ANI about the Durgapur alleged rape case, sharing her experience meeting the victim at the hospital. Majumdar said she met the victim the day after the incident, finding her weak but receiving treatment. Majumdar stated that the victim's bleeding had stopped, but she was psychologically and emotionally distressed. She expressed concerns about the police investigation, noting that a sixth suspect had been arrested despite the victim's statement implicating only five individuals. Majumdar emphasised the need for victim protection, citing allegations of suspects' connections to the ruling party and alleging that authorities were delaying the release of the medical report in the case.

According to the victim's father, the medical student was taken by one of her classmates under the pretence of going to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate abandoned her and fled. On October 15, the Durgapur Police apprehended the victim's friend, marking the sixth arrest in the case. The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate stated that the victim's friend was arrested, and his role in the incident is being investigated.

Asansol-Durgapur Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Kumar Choudhary earlier said that police have arrested six people in connection with the Durgapur rape case, whose presence has been established at the crime scene. Choudhary also said that a round-the-clock guard has been deployed at the victim's residence.Meanwhile, the medical report has been handed over to the victim now, and she was discharged from the hospital on October 17, 2025. "We wish to inform you about the latest health status of our student. Our multispecialty medical board has taken meticulous care of her physical and mental well-being. Following a comprehensive review by our team of expert doctors, she has been deemed fit for discharge. This assessment has been duly discussed with her parents, and she has been safely discharged from the hospital today," read the hoispital letter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after being charged in son's death: 'Those who are...'
Ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after son's death
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pool
PCB sacks Mohammad Rizwan, names THIS cricketer as new ODI captain, he is...
PCB sacks Mohammad Rizwan, names THIS cricketer as new ODI captain, he is...
Virat Kohli hits the nets at Adelaide Oval ahead of 2nd ODI against Australia | Watch viral video
Virat Kohli hits the nets at Adelaide Oval ahead of 2nd ODI against Australia
Virat Kohli nears historic milestone, eyes MS Dhoni's Adelaide record in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli nears historic milestone, eyes MS Dhoni's Adelaide record in IND vs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE