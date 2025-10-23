Durgapur rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused, orders judicial custody

The accused have been sent to judicial custody until October 27, with their next court appearance scheduled for the same date. The court has ordered a Test Identification Parade (TI) for the accused on October 24. Read on for more details.

Durgapur Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of six accused individuals in the alleged rape of an MBBS student. The accused were produced before the court after completing their police remand periods, ranging from 7 to 10 days. The accused have been sent to judicial custody until October 27, with their next court appearance scheduled for the same date. The court has ordered a Test Identification Parade (TI) for the accused on October 24. The accused in the alleged rape of an MBBS student in Durgapur was produced before the court on Wednesday.

Lawyer of the victim, Amit Kumar, said, "All the accused were produced before the Durgapur court. The government public prosecutor kept his points and we also kept our points. The court set October 24th for the identification parade (TI) of the accused and remanded them to judicial custody till October 27. The public prosecutor submitted his request for an expert opinion on presenting the WhatsApp chats before the court." Earlier, three accused persons were brought before the court on October 12 and were sent for a 10-day police remand. Two accused were produced before the court on October 13 and were sent on a 9-day police remand. The sixth accused was produced before the court on October 15 and was remanded to police custody for 7 days.

National Commission for Women, NCW member Archana Majumdar criticised the West Bengal police for delaying the investigation into the Durgapur rape case of an MBBS student. NCW Member Archana Majumdar spoke to ANI about the Durgapur alleged rape case, sharing her experience meeting the victim at the hospital. Majumdar said she met the victim the day after the incident, finding her weak but receiving treatment. Majumdar stated that the victim's bleeding had stopped, but she was psychologically and emotionally distressed. She expressed concerns about the police investigation, noting that a sixth suspect had been arrested despite the victim's statement implicating only five individuals. Majumdar emphasised the need for victim protection, citing allegations of suspects' connections to the ruling party and alleging that authorities were delaying the release of the medical report in the case.

According to the victim's father, the medical student was taken by one of her classmates under the pretence of going to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate abandoned her and fled. On October 15, the Durgapur Police apprehended the victim's friend, marking the sixth arrest in the case. The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate stated that the victim's friend was arrested, and his role in the incident is being investigated.

Asansol-Durgapur Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Kumar Choudhary earlier said that police have arrested six people in connection with the Durgapur rape case, whose presence has been established at the crime scene. Choudhary also said that a round-the-clock guard has been deployed at the victim's residence.Meanwhile, the medical report has been handed over to the victim now, and she was discharged from the hospital on October 17, 2025. "We wish to inform you about the latest health status of our student. Our multispecialty medical board has taken meticulous care of her physical and mental well-being. Following a comprehensive review by our team of expert doctors, she has been deemed fit for discharge. This assessment has been duly discussed with her parents, and she has been safely discharged from the hospital today," read the hoispital letter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).