Durga Puja: ISRO-themed pandal in Guwahati celebrates 100th birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai

Headlines

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters secure gold in 10m air pistol team event

MS Swaminathan passes away: Know more about Father of Green Revolution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Foods that keep your mind and body young

Cricketers who have the longest names

8 health benefits of drinking ajwain-saunf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Alia Bhatt shares romantic birthday post for ‘best friend, happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

HomeIndia

India

Durga Puja: ISRO-themed pandal in Guwahati celebrates 100th birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai

The pandal has been designed by Chatribari Sarbajanin Debo Pujasthan Samity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 06:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As a tribute to Vikram Sarabhai on his 100th birth anniversary and to celebrate 50 years of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a special ISRO-themed Durga Puja pandal has been made here.

The pandal has been designed by Chatribari Sarbajanin Debo Pujasthan Samity.

 

 

"We have come up with ISRO theme this time. We want people to come here and learn about the organisation - how it was started, from where it started and who all were involved in it," said a local.

Another person added, "We try to do new things every year. This time we have taken up the theme of 50 years of ISRO and 100th birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai. We wish to spread the message to the young generation, we want them to learn about ISRO. From the time ISRO started to Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander, we have tried to show as much as we could."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan pen heartfelt note on Uyir, Ulag's first birthday, reveal twin faces, photos go viral

Amy Jackson reacts to ‘ugly’ trolling, memes on her transformation, resemblance to Cillian Murphy: ‘I’m not a man's...'

Meet IAS officer Mona Pruthi, English teacher, married to IAS A Sreenivas, cleared UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani to get no salary as Reliance board members, only to get paid for…

Who is IAS Rinku Dugga, transferred over stadium row last year, now compulsorily retired by govt?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE