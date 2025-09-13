Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year, from Kolkata to Patna

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints

Viral Video shows MP CM Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon catches fire

Geotagging, smarter monitoring in Ladakh: India builds new surveillance tech to avoid clash with China along LAC

Heated argument between Rahul Gandhi and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli goes viral: 'I will give permission...', watch

Mizoram gets direct rail connectivity to Delhi via Bairabi-Sairang line, check train route, travel time and other details

Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist reveals her weight loss routine: No crash diets, regular exercise, homemade meals, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...

Lokah Chapter 1 beats Thudarum to become second biggest Malayalam overseas hit

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year, from Kolkata to Patna

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeIndia

INDIA

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year, from Kolkata to Patna

Experience the magic of Durga Puja across India! From Kolkata’s iconic pandals to Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Patna, these 5 destinations offer vibrant rituals, cultural performances, and festive feasts. Discover where to celebrate Durga Puja 2025 in style.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year, from Kolkata to Patna
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Durga Puja is one of India's most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals, especially in the eastern and northern regions. While Kolkata is the main hub of the celebrations, other cities also offer unique and immersive experiences. Here are five top destinations to experience the grandeur of Durga Puja:

Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata is the main centre of Durga Puja celebrations every year. The city transforms into a grand stage with elaborately decorated pandals (temporary structures for worship), artistic idols, and cultural performances. Notable pandals include Kumartuli, known for its artisan workshops, and Bagbazar, one of the oldest and most traditional pujas in the city. 

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai's Durga Puja celebrations are a blend of traditional rituals and modern festivities. The city's Bengali community organises grand pandals, especially in areas like Shivaji Park and Matunga. The celebrations feature cultural programs, traditional dances, and a vibrant atmosphere that attracts visitors from all over.

Delhi

Delhi hosts a diverse range of Durga Puja celebrations, reflecting the city's multicultural fabric. Pandals in areas like Chittaranjan Park and Kalkaji are known for their thematic decorations and cultural performances. The celebrations in Delhi offer a mix of traditional rituals and modern festivities, making it a unique experience for visitors.

Guwahati, Assam

Guwahati's Durga Puja celebrations every year are marked by a blend of Assamese culture and traditional rituals. Pandals like Latasil showcase innovative Assamese idol designs and host grand fairs and exhibitions. The celebrations continue for 10 days, culminating with the immersion of the Goddess, offering a unique cultural experience.

Patna, Bihar

Patna's Durga Puja celebrations are known for their grandeur and community participation. The city hosts numerous pandals, each with unique themes and decorations. In 2025, the Patna Municipal Corporation is setting up 10 artificial ponds at various Ganga ghats for idol immersion, promoting environmental sustainability during the festival.

ALSO READ: September festivals calendar 2025: Pitru Paksha, Sharadiya Navratri to Durga Ashtami; check out complete list

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated
Delhi high court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated
Who is Charlie Kirk shooter? Viral video captures elderly man in custody
Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Viral video captures elderly man in custody
Viral video shows man's tap-dances to Mere Dholna, netizens say 'loved every minute of it'
Viral video shows man's tap-dances to Mere Dholna, netizens say 'loved every min
Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks
Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, says...
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE