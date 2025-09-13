Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year, from Kolkata to Patna

Experience the magic of Durga Puja across India! From Kolkata’s iconic pandals to Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Patna, these 5 destinations offer vibrant rituals, cultural performances, and festive feasts. Discover where to celebrate Durga Puja 2025 in style.

Durga Puja is one of India's most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals, especially in the eastern and northern regions. While Kolkata is the main hub of the celebrations, other cities also offer unique and immersive experiences. Here are five top destinations to experience the grandeur of Durga Puja:

Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata is the main centre of Durga Puja celebrations every year. The city transforms into a grand stage with elaborately decorated pandals (temporary structures for worship), artistic idols, and cultural performances. Notable pandals include Kumartuli, known for its artisan workshops, and Bagbazar, one of the oldest and most traditional pujas in the city.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai's Durga Puja celebrations are a blend of traditional rituals and modern festivities. The city's Bengali community organises grand pandals, especially in areas like Shivaji Park and Matunga. The celebrations feature cultural programs, traditional dances, and a vibrant atmosphere that attracts visitors from all over.

Delhi

Delhi hosts a diverse range of Durga Puja celebrations, reflecting the city's multicultural fabric. Pandals in areas like Chittaranjan Park and Kalkaji are known for their thematic decorations and cultural performances. The celebrations in Delhi offer a mix of traditional rituals and modern festivities, making it a unique experience for visitors.

Guwahati, Assam

Guwahati's Durga Puja celebrations every year are marked by a blend of Assamese culture and traditional rituals. Pandals like Latasil showcase innovative Assamese idol designs and host grand fairs and exhibitions. The celebrations continue for 10 days, culminating with the immersion of the Goddess, offering a unique cultural experience.

Patna, Bihar

Patna's Durga Puja celebrations are known for their grandeur and community participation. The city hosts numerous pandals, each with unique themes and decorations. In 2025, the Patna Municipal Corporation is setting up 10 artificial ponds at various Ganga ghats for idol immersion, promoting environmental sustainability during the festival.

