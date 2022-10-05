Durga Puja 2022: Massive 136 ft pandal in Lucknow to set world record in Guinness Book

Photo: ANI

This year, India witnessed some of the most magnificent Durga Puja pandals during the great festival fervour. Everyone will be drawn to the 136-foot-tall puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's capital. The Durga Puja pandal in Jankipuram, Lucknow, will be featured as the tallest ever in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The pandal is a replication of the Chandrodaya temple of Vrindavan, which is currently under construction and expected to be among the world's highest religious structures with a height of over 700 feet and an area measuring 5,40,000 square feet.

In the centre of Jankipuram's Durga Puja Park, the pandal is constructed. It was constructed by the Utsav Puja Committee, which has been organising the Puja for the past 28 years. In highlighting the qualities of this tallest pandal, Rakesh Pandey, General Secretary of the Durga Puja committee, said, "This entire pandal has been built by 52 artisans from Kolkata and Assam, and it has taken over one month to build this tallest pandal. A total of Rs 32 lakhs has been spent in making this tallest Durga Puja pandal."

"Every day, about 70 thousand devotees come to the pandal to offer their prayers to Durga Maa," Rakesh Pandey continued. "Complete security arrangements have also been made in this pandal, fire safety equipment have been kept in place, along with it, trained people have also been deployed to use it, about 55 people around the entire pandal. Apart from this, security guards have also been deployed to protect the pandal," Rakesh Pandey noted.

The Guinness Book of World Records staff assessed the complete pandal, and they guaranteed that the certificate would be issued in 4 to 5 days, they continued. Up until recently, Kolkata held the record for the tallest pandal in the world with a height of 125 feet, but the Lucknow Durga Puja pandal has now topped it.

Devotees from all over Lucknow expressed their excitement and said that they had never seen a pandal this magnificent before and that it gives them great joy that the Lucknow Durga Puja pandal will also be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records. The Guinness Book will certify the Durga Puja pandal as being as high as a 14-storey structure.

(With inputs from ANI)