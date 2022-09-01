Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro to run more trains on weekends for shoppers

Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro Railway will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro to run more trains on weekends for shoppers
Kolkata Metro (File photo)

Ahead of Durga Puja 2022, Kolkata Metro Railway has announced more trains on weekends for puja shoppers in the city to make travel easier for them. The hike in the number of trains will be done after two years of pandemic-related restrictions. 

The Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130, he said.

Anticipating a huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja in the first week of October, the Metro Railway will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor, the official said.

Moreover, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took part in a colourful rally to thank UNESCO for according the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja.

Representatives of more than 1,000 Durga Puja committees took part in the rally that began in the Jorasanko area in north Kolkata.

READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Aadhaar card-themed pandal set up in this city with Lord Ganesha's address, date of birth

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.