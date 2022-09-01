Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro to run more trains on weekends for shoppers

Kolkata Metro (File photo)

Ahead of Durga Puja 2022, Kolkata Metro Railway has announced more trains on weekends for puja shoppers in the city to make travel easier for them. The hike in the number of trains will be done after two years of pandemic-related restrictions.

The Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130, he said.

Anticipating a huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja in the first week of October, the Metro Railway will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor, the official said.

Moreover, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took part in a colourful rally to thank UNESCO for according the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja.

Representatives of more than 1,000 Durga Puja committees took part in the rally that began in the Jorasanko area in north Kolkata.

READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Aadhaar card-themed pandal set up in this city with Lord Ganesha's address, date of birth