Durga Puja 2022: Are banks closed on Ashtami? Know list of bank holidays in October

The month of October is jam-packed with events. Banks will be closed for a total of 21 days in October because of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Pooja, and several other significant holidays falling during this month. The second and fourth Saturdays of each month, as well as Sundays, are regular holidays that fall under this category.

In several cities, the banks will be closed for the full week starting on Wednesday, October 3. Due to the half-yearly closing of bank accounts, banks were closed on October 1.

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts are the three categories into which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has marked the holidays.

October 3rd is a bank holiday as today is Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami). The following cities will have closed banks; Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi.

October 4 will also be a bank holiday as Durga Puja, Dusshera (Maha Navami), Ayudha Pooja, and Srimanta Sankardeva's Janmotsav are all observed on that day. Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, and Kochi will be closed.

On October 5, there will be a bank holiday for Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashmi, and Srimanta Sankardeva's Janmotsav. All banks in India will be closed, except Imphal.

October 6, is a bank holiday in regards to Durga Puja (Dasain). In Gangtok, banks will be closed.

October 7 is a bank holiday. Banks will remain closed In Gangtok.

October 8th is a bank holiday as it is a second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed). Banks in Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram remain closed.