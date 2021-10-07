Durga Puja 2021: Calcutta HC allows fully vaccinated to participate in 'Pushpanjali' and 'Sindoor Khela'

Keeping in mind the festive season, Calcutta High Court on Thursday passed an order allowing fully vaccinated people to offer Pushpanjali and participate in Sindoor Khela during the Durga Puja 2021 celebrations.

As per Calcutta High Court's new guidelines issued, as many as 45-60 people have been allowed to enter the big pandals and 10-15 people will be allowed inside the smaller pandals at a time.

However, only those who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be permitted to enter the pandals, which will also require them to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court said that pandals will be 'no-entry zones' and prohibited visitors in order to curb the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. However, this order has been changed now.

The High Court also said that Durga Puja committees can go ahead with the traditional Durga Puja rituals of 'Sindoor Khela' and offering 'Pushpanjali' on the different days of the festival.

Last year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic these rituals had been prohibited as they involve community participation and crowding at the pandals.

The High Court had said that for smaller pandals, a five-metre zone beyond the extremities of the pandals on all sides and for larger pandals, a 10-metre area around them will be part of the no-entry zone.

Meanwhile, for the second successive the West Bengal government announced its decision to cancel the annual Durga Puja carnival. This involves the display of Kolkata's top pandal themes in a parade before the idol immersion.