Durga Puja 2020: Take a look at day-wise pujo chart

It is a major festival for the Bengali community.

The 5-day festival of Durga Puja has begun from today. Usually, it starts six days after Mahalaya, but this year due to mala maas - lunar month having two moons, Mahalaya, took place on September 17.

As per the Bengali calendar, the mala maas this time is in the Ashvin month and Durga Puja will begin only after it ends as auspicious occasions or rituals are not observed during this time period.

It is a major festival for the Bengali community.

On the occasion of Durga Puja, devotees dress up in colourful traditional attire and gather at pandals to offer their prayers to Goddess Durga. On Ashtami, pushpanjali and aarti are performed in Durga Puja pandals.

It is said that on Asthami, Goddess Kali appeared from Durga's head and slew Mahisasura's demon cohorts.

The festival also coincides with the 9-day long Navratri festivity which is also dedicated to Maa Durga and her different avatars.

This year, Durga Puja will be a muted affair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a relief for people interested in visiting the pandals for Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday eased its earlier order that made the pandals a 'no-entry-zone'.

Hearing the review plea of around 400 top Durga Puja organisers in the state capital appealed for a review of the order, the court on Wednesday allowed entry of up to 45 people at a time depending on the size of the pandals.

For bigger pandals that are over 300 sq metres, 60 people (comprising puja committee members & locals) have been allowed inside, only 45 people can remain present inside at a time. For smaller pandals, 30 people (comprising puja committee members & locals) allowed inside, with only 15 people allowed to remain present inside the pandal at a time.

The court also said that the list with names must be displayed outside the pandal by 8 am. It also said that Dhakis or traditional drum players are allowed to perform in a limited number and they will remain outside the pandal but within the ‘no entry zones’ (between pandal and 5/10 metres barricades). They will, however, have to follow social distancing norms and wear masks.

Here is the day-wise chart as mentioned in the Durga Puja 2020 calendar:

October 21, Day 1 - Panchami, Kartik 04, 1427, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

October 22, Day 2 - Shashthi, Kartik 05, 1427, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

October 23, Day 3 - Saptami, Kartik 06, 1427

October 24, Day 4 - Ashtami, Kartik 07, 1427, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 5 - Nabami, Kartik 08, 1427, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 6 - Dashami, Kartik 09, 1427, Durga Visarjan, Bengal Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

(according to drikpanchang.com)