Durga Puja 2020: Take a look at day-wise pujo chart

Headlines

This National Award-winning actress sold coffee at petrol station for Rs 30 per day, tried to take her life twice

'He treated us with...': Kangana Ranaut wishes to collaborate with Prabhas for Ek Niranjan 2, calls him 'great host'

Apple users at risk, Indian Government issues high severity warning; check details

Meet ABVP's Tushar Dedha, the new President of Delhi University Students Union

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises special screening of Jawan for underprivileged people

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

5 Interesting Facts About The New Varanasi International Cricket Stadium Inspired By Lord Shiva

Meet ABVP's Tushar Dedha, the new President of Delhi University Students Union

Benefits of eating kidney beans (rajma) other than diabetes, weight loss

10 Mother animals that eat their own babies

Vivek Agnihotri's films ranked best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

5 Interesting Facts About The New Varanasi International Cricket Stadium Inspired By Lord Shiva

Know Why Priyanka Chopra Might Not Attend Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises special screening of Jawan for underprivileged people

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrive in Udaipur- Watch

Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh head to Dubai for promotions

HomeIndia

India

Durga Puja 2020: Take a look at day-wise pujo chart

It is a major festival for the Bengali community.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 05:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 5-day festival of Durga Puja has begun from today. Usually, it starts six days after Mahalaya, but this year due to mala maas - lunar month having two moons, Mahalaya, took place on September 17.

As per the Bengali calendar, the mala maas this time is in the Ashvin month and Durga Puja will begin only after it ends as auspicious occasions or rituals are not observed during this time period.

It is a major festival for the Bengali community.

On the occasion of Durga Puja, devotees dress up in colourful traditional attire and gather at pandals to offer their prayers to Goddess Durga. On Ashtami, pushpanjali and aarti are performed in Durga Puja pandals.

It is said that on Asthami, Goddess Kali appeared from Durga's head and slew Mahisasura's demon cohorts.

The festival also coincides with the 9-day long Navratri festivity which is also dedicated to Maa Durga and her different avatars. 

This year, Durga Puja will be a muted affair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a relief for people interested in visiting the pandals for Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday eased its earlier order that made the pandals a 'no-entry-zone'.

Hearing the review plea of around 400 top Durga Puja organisers in the state capital appealed for a review of the order, the court on Wednesday allowed entry of up to 45 people at a time depending on the size of the pandals.

For bigger pandals that are over 300 sq metres, 60 people (comprising puja committee members & locals) have been allowed inside, only 45 people can remain present inside at a time.  For smaller pandals, 30 people (comprising puja committee members & locals) allowed inside, with only 15 people allowed to remain present inside the pandal at a time.

The court also said that the list with names must be displayed outside the pandal by 8 am. It also said that Dhakis or traditional drum players are allowed to perform in a limited number and they will remain outside the pandal but within the ‘no entry zones’ (between pandal and 5/10 metres barricades). They will, however, have to follow social distancing norms and wear masks.

Here is the day-wise chart as mentioned in the Durga Puja 2020 calendar:

October 21, Day 1 - Panchami, Kartik 04, 1427, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

October 22, Day 2 - Shashthi, Kartik 05, 1427, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

October 23, Day 3 - Saptami, Kartik 06, 1427

October 24, Day 4 - Ashtami, Kartik 07, 1427, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 5 - Nabami, Kartik 08, 1427, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 6 - Dashami, Kartik 09, 1427, Durga Visarjan, Bengal Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 due to injuries

Atlee explains formula of giving SRK, Sanjay Dutt 'mass moments' in Jawan: 'If director loves an actor...' | Exclusive

Is Thrillophilia Safe & Reliable? Detailed Review of a Leading Travel Tech Platform

CBSE CTET Result 2023 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check latest update

Shah Rukh Khan shields AbRam as they seek blessing of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE