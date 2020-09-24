Headlines

Durga Puja 2020: Mamata Banerjee doubles grant to West Bengal pandal committees to Rs 50,000 each

The government announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each to be given to 28,000 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal. The amount has been doubled from the last year's Rs 25,000.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 24, 2020, 09:32 PM IST

With Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival in West Bengal, less than a month away, the Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday announced a slew of COVID-19-related guidelines for pandal organisations as well as for the people visiting the pandals. The government announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each as grant to be given to 28,000 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal. The amount has been doubled from the last year's Rs 25,000.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed that pandals need to be open from all four sides, adding "Hand sanitizers should be placed at entry points of pandals, and the wearing of masks to be mandatory. Physical distancing protocols should be adhered to at all public places." However, this year no cultural programmes would be allowed at the pandals.

The West Bengal CM said, "I am requesting all to keep Durga puja pandal open and spacious. If sides are covered, then keep the roof open. If the roof is closed, then keep sides open. Also, maintain physical distancing."

"People visiting the pandal must wear the mask. Keep more volunteers to ensure COVID protocols are being maintained," Mamata said, adding that cultural programme won't be allowed at pandals.

Mamata Banerjee said, "Ask volunteers to wear face shields. For 'Anjali' and 'Sindoor Khela', there should be keep slots. Announce the mantras on the mic so that people can hear it from faraway places. For Sindoor Khela, play it batch-wise."

"People are doing politics regarding this. If I don’t allow puja, they will say look they didn’t allow puja to be celebrated," she said, adding "We will virtually show Durga puja and also announces prize on the virtual platform.

The CM said that public announcement systems must be put in place at every pandal. Regarding immersion of idols, she said, "give slots to puja pandals to avoid gathering. Single window permission for Durga puja will begin on October 2."

She directed that the Fire brigade will not take any fees, no Kolkata Municipal Corporation fees, while CESC (electricity) will charge only a 50 per cent fee for the Durga puja pandals.

 

