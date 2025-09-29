Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more

Durga Ashtami, dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, is one of the most sacred Navratri days. Devotees observe fasts, perform Kanya Puja, and recite aarti and mantras. Worshipping Maa Mahagauri on this day removes sins, brings peace, and bestows prosperity, strength, and divine blessings.

Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, is one of the most auspicious days of Navratri and is dedicated to worshipping Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. Observed with great devotion across India, this day symbolises purity, peace, and prosperity. Devotees observe fasts, perform special pujas, and offer prayers seeking the blessings of the divine mother.

Maa Mahagauri Vrat Katha

According to the legend, Goddess Parvati undertook severe penance to please Lord Shiva. Over time, her body became dark due to the hardships. Impressed by her devotion, Lord Shiva blessed her and restored her radiant, fair form. Hence, she came to be known as Mahagauri, symbolising serenity, compassion, and inner strength. Worshipping her on Durga Ashtami is believed to remove sins, grant peace, and bring spiritual progress.

Kanya Puja (Kanjak Puja)

A significant ritual of Durga Ashtami is Kanya Puja, where nine young girls, representing the nine forms of Durga, are worshipped. Devotees wash their feet, apply kumkum, tie sacred threads, and offer them food like puri, halwa, and chana. This ritual is considered highly auspicious and symbolises honouring feminine energy.

Puja Vidhi

The day begins with devotees waking up early, taking a holy bath, and setting up a clean altar with an idol or image of Maa Mahagauri. Offerings of flowers, coconut, fruits, and sweets are made. Incense, lamps, and sacred chants are performed, followed by the recitation of Durga Saptashati. Many devotees also observe fasting, consuming only fruits, milk, or sattvic meals.

Aarti and Mantras

Devotees perform Durga Aarti in the morning and evening to invoke Maa Mahagauri’s blessings. Chanting mantras like:

“Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah”

“Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvaartha Saadhike”

These mantras are believed to cleanse the mind, remove negativity, and bring divine grace into the household.

Durga Ashtami is a celebration of feminine power, purity, and devotion. By observing Maa Mahagauri Vrat, performing Kanya Puja, and reciting aarti and mantras, devotees invite peace, prosperity, and divine blessings into their lives. It is not just a ritual, but a spiritual path to connect deeply with the energy of Goddess Durga.