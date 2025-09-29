Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more

Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India

VidMate APK (Premium Features Unlocked) – Is It Worth Downloading?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Crypto Price Forecast for Q4 2025 Bull Run

Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'

'Woh dhund raha hai': The Ba***ds of Bollywood 'cop' BREAKS SILENCE on Sameer Wankhede getting offended by his role, drops...

Deepinder Goyal's BIG move as he announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this...'

BCCI announces massive prize money after India beat Pakistan to lift record 9th Asia Cup title

Watch: India celebrate Asia Cup win without trophy; Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh mock Pakistan players’ accent in viral clip

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 deadline on Sept 30: Check eligibility, amount, process and direct LINK to apply here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more

Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, more

Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India

Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing

VidMate APK (Premium Features Unlocked) – Is It Worth Downloading?

VidMate APK (Premium Features Unlocked) – Is It Worth Downloading?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

HomeIndia

INDIA

Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more

Durga Ashtami, dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, is one of the most sacred Navratri days. Devotees observe fasts, perform Kanya Puja, and recite aarti and mantras. Worshipping Maa Mahagauri on this day removes sins, brings peace, and bestows prosperity, strength, and divine blessings.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, is one of the most auspicious days of Navratri and is dedicated to worshipping Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. Observed with great devotion across India, this day symbolises purity, peace, and prosperity. Devotees observe fasts, perform special pujas, and offer prayers seeking the blessings of the divine mother.

Maa Mahagauri Vrat Katha

According to the legend, Goddess Parvati undertook severe penance to please Lord Shiva. Over time, her body became dark due to the hardships. Impressed by her devotion, Lord Shiva blessed her and restored her radiant, fair form. Hence, she came to be known as Mahagauri, symbolising serenity, compassion, and inner strength. Worshipping her on Durga Ashtami is believed to remove sins, grant peace, and bring spiritual progress.

Kanya Puja (Kanjak Puja)

A significant ritual of Durga Ashtami is Kanya Puja, where nine young girls, representing the nine forms of Durga, are worshipped. Devotees wash their feet, apply kumkum, tie sacred threads, and offer them food like puri, halwa, and chana. This ritual is considered highly auspicious and symbolises honouring feminine energy.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit

Puja Vidhi

The day begins with devotees waking up early, taking a holy bath, and setting up a clean altar with an idol or image of Maa Mahagauri. Offerings of flowers, coconut, fruits, and sweets are made. Incense, lamps, and sacred chants are performed, followed by the recitation of Durga Saptashati. Many devotees also observe fasting, consuming only fruits, milk, or sattvic meals.

Aarti and Mantras

Devotees perform Durga Aarti in the morning and evening to invoke Maa Mahagauri’s blessings. Chanting mantras like:

“Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah”

“Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvaartha Saadhike”

These mantras are believed to cleanse the mind, remove negativity, and bring divine grace into the household.

Durga Ashtami is a celebration of feminine power, purity, and devotion. By observing Maa Mahagauri Vrat, performing Kanya Puja, and reciting aarti and mantras, devotees invite peace, prosperity, and divine blessings into their lives. It is not just a ritual, but a spiritual path to connect deeply with the energy of Goddess Durga.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG Update! LPG prices, Pension rules, UPI, Railway tickets set for major overhaul from October 1, here's how it will impact you
Big Update! LPG prices, Pension rules, UPI, Railway tickets set for overhaul...
Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast; fans react
Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast
'If they don't come...': Salman Agha reacts as Suryakumar Yadav skips captains’ photoshoot ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
Salman Agha reacts as Suryakumar Yadav skips captains’ photoshoot ahead of IND
Indian techie gives up on Google job due to..., post goes viral, netizens say, ‘Need at least...’
Indian techie gives up on Google job due to..., post goes viral, netizens say, ‘
PCB's last-minute efforts to include Babar Azam in Asia Cup squad fail, team makes fresh plans for final against India
PCB's last-minute efforts to include Babar Azam in Asia Cup squad fail...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE