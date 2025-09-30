Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Maha Ashtami

Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know
INDIA
Today (September 30), we celebrate the eighth day of the Navratri festival, Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, a day dedicated to goddess Maha Gauri. This day is considered the most significant as it is believed that on this day, Maha Gauri, a form of goddess Durga, killed the demon and established peace.
The day, hence, symbolized the victory of good over evil. On this day, devotees observe fast, perform 'Kanya Pujan' and seek blessings from the deity. If you’re celebrating with family and friends, here’s a collection of wishes, messages, greetings, and status updates to share the festive spirit.
According to Hindu scriptures, Maa Durga is the divine feminine energy, the creator of the universe, and the power that resides within us. She took birth to defeat the evil energies and establish righteousness in the world. She has ten arms and possesses the power to counteract and destroy evil energies.