Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Maha Ashtami

Durga Ashtami 2025: This day is considered the most significant as it is believed that on this day, Maha Gauri, a form of goddess Durga, killed the demon and established peace.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 07:11 AM IST

Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Maha Ashtami
Today (September 30), we celebrate the eighth day of the Navratri festival, Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, a day dedicated to goddess Maha Gauri. This day is considered the most significant as it is believed that on this day, Maha Gauri, a form of goddess Durga, killed the demon and established peace. 

The day, hence, symbolized the victory of good over evil. On this day, devotees observe fast, perform 'Kanya Pujan' and seek blessings from the deity. If you’re celebrating with family and friends, here’s a collection of wishes, messages, greetings, and status updates to share the festive spirit. 

  • 1. On this auspicious Durga Ashtami, may the goddess bless you with strength, wisdom, and joy. Happy Maha Ashtami.
  • 2. As we celebrate Durga Ashtami, may the goddess remove all obstacles and fill your life with peace and happiness. Happy Ashtami. 
  • 3. Let us pray to Goddess Durga to guide us toward positivity and strength. May her blessings be with you on this special day. Happy Durga Ashtami.
  • 4. May the blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. Wishing you a joyful Durga Ashtami. 
  • 5. May the festival of Durga Ashtami bring you endless happiness and prosperity. Let the divine energy of Mahagauri guide your path to success. 
  • 6. May this Durga Ashtami bring light, peace, and positivity to your life. Wishing you a divine and blissful celebration. 
  • 7. May Goddess Mahagauri bless you with health, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Durga Ashtami.
  • 8. May Mahagauri fulfil all your wishes and shower her blessings on you and your family. Have a joyful and spiritual Durga Ashtami! 
  • 9. On this auspicious day of Durga Ashtami, may the divine power of Goddess Durga bring strength, success, and happiness into your life. Happy Durga Ashtami. 
  • 10. As the festival of Durga Ashtami fills the air with positivity, may your heart be filled with love, joy, and serenity. Have a blessed and joyful Ashtami. 

According to Hindu scriptures, Maa Durga is the divine feminine energy, the creator of the universe, and the power that resides within us. She took birth to defeat the evil energies and establish righteousness in the world. She has ten arms and possesses the power to counteract and destroy evil energies. 

