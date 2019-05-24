Durg Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: BJP's Vijay Baghel wins the seat

The Durg Lok Sabha constituency in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh covers districts of Durg and Bemetara.

BJP's Vijay Baghel with 61.02% votes emerged victorious over rival Pratima Chandrakar of the Indian National Congress, by a margin of over 3.9 lakh votes. The seat had earlier been held by Congress.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Vijay Baghel who was facing Pratima Chandrakar of the Congress. The polling on this seat was held during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23.

This was the only Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh which the BJP lost in 2014 Lok Sabha elections despite the Narendra Modi wave. Tamradhwaj Sahu of the Congress had defeated BJP's Saroj Pandey by little more than 16,000 votes. Sahu had ended BJP's winning streak of five victories in the Lok Sabha seat by beating Pandey, a sitting MP. Before Pandey, Tarachand Sahu won from here for four consecutive terms - from 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

The constituency is one of the most uncertain in the state with victory margin never crossing one lakh since 1989 Lok Sabha election.

Tamradhwaj Sahu resigned from the Lok Sabha after he won assembly election from Durg Gramin and was made Home Minister in Congress government headed by Bhupesh Baghel.

Durg Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight legislative assembly segments: Patan, Durg Rural, Durg City, Bhilai Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Ahiwara (SC) and Saja in Durg district and Bemetara and Nawagarh assembly constituencies in Bemetara district.

The Congress hopes to retain the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly.

Seven constituencies of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats - Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur- went to polls in the third phase.