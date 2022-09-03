Dumka school girl killing: Complete timeline of what has happened so far

Ranchi: Candle light march in protest against the death of a class 12 student, who was allegedly set on fire by a man inJharkhand's Dumka district | Photo: PTI

On August 23, a man identified as Shahrukh poured petrol on Class 12 girl Ankita through the window of her house when she was asleep and set her ablaze in an incident that rocked Jharkhand and gained national attention.

As per the girl’s statement, the accused had been pestering her to befriend him and had called on her mobile 10 days ago. He had said that he would kill the girl if she did not talk to him, her statement said. She had informed her father about the threat and he had planned to go and talk to the accused’s family on Tuesday. However, the woman was killed on the same night.

“I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father's room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital,” Ankita had told the police with great difficulty.

The victim girl was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 percent burns. She was later shifted for advanced treatment to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for advanced treatment. After fighting for her life for 5 days, Ankita died on August 28.

Her last statement about the attacker – "I want him to suffer like I am suffering." – went viral gaining national attention.

Aftermath

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members led protests after her death which prompted the authorities to impose Section-144 CrPC and prohibit gathering of five and more people in the area. Jharkhand High Court took cognizance of the murder case and summoned the DGP. A 10- member SIT was constituted under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) also took cognizance and sought a report from the Jharkhand DGP. The Jharkhand government awarded immediate compensation in the form of a Rs 9 lakh cheque to the kin of the victim. A political war of words erupted between BJP and ruling JMM in the state.

Confusion over the girl’s age

After the police had initially claimed that the girl was an adult aged 19 years old, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Dumka district later said that she was a minor aged 16 years. Since the revelation, the NCW has demanded invoking of POSCO sections, alleging criminal negligence and saying that the police had “concealed” things and “quoted wrong age of victim for which the girl child did not get benefits of Juvenile Justice Act”

Allegations of negligence

Authorities have also been accused of medical negligence with questions raised on why she was not flown directly to AIIMS New Delhi in an air ambulance. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo will travel to Dumka to investigate the alleged absence of due diligence in the case.

"I spoke to the child’s father over call. Police did not do proper hearing, proper treatment was not given to her. If a child dies due to lack of treatment, it is gross negligence of the administration & govt. We`ll collect facts on it & ensure action is taken," NCPCR chairman was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)