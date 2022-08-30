Search icon
Dumka murder: Ankita's last statement against Shah Rukh goes viral; Jharkhand HC takes suo moto cognizance

Shah Rukh had been harassing Ankita for over two years seeking a romantic relationship with the girl

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

The accused Shah Rukh

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the Dumka school girl murder case and summoned the state's police chief. It has also ordered the state government to provide adequate security to the family of the victim. Meanwhile, the last statement of the victim Ankita against the accused Shah Rukh has gone viral in which she demanded the death sentence for him.

Shah Rukh had been harassing Ankita for over two years seeking a romantic relationship. The victim thwarted his advances. On August 23, when the girl was sleeping in her room, the man poured petrol on her from the window of her room and set her on fire.

The video shows Ankita telling a reporter on camera: "The way I am dying, he should also get the same punishment."

Ankita said she had told her father that Shahrukh threatened her. He said he would see what to be done the next morning. But Shah Rukh burned her alive at 4 am when the entire family was sleeping. 

She said a man named Chotu was also with Shah Rukh.

The government has formed an SIT under the Dumka police chief. They have arrested both the accused.

"An SIT has been formed which will be headed by the Superintendent of Police. Seeing the seriousness of the case, supervision will be done by the Superintendent of Police. Till now two accused have been arrested. Investigation from every aspect is being done," ML Meena, ADG Headquarters, Jharkhand Police said.

Meanwhile, SDPO Noor Mustafa has been removed from the case amid accusations that he was trying to save Shah Rukh.

Ankita was cremated on Monday morning. She wanted to be an IAS officer. Her father is a biscuit salesman.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered the Dumka administration to provide Rs 10 lakh assistance to the kin of the girl.

With inputs from ANI

