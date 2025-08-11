Dubai's Wealthiest Indian: From the streets of Ghatkopar to the glamorous world of UAE, meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers and rakhi

Read the tale of the wealthiest Indian in Dubai, a billionaire entrepreneur who owns an empire worth Rs 16,709 crore and has an incredible net worth of Rs 20,883 crore.

Success Story: During hard times, Lady Luck encourages people to carry on and work harder, stronger, and more intelligently. This is the tale of another "slumdog millionaire," who is an inspiration and role model to many.

Rizwan Sajan is the protagonist of this tale, having made his way from the streets of Mumbai to the glamorous city of Dubai. His self-assurance, tenacity, and unwavering will to succeed are what have allowed him to achieve his current level of success despite countless setbacks and failures. A person achieves great success because the challenges he faces force him to push himself to the limit. Let's look at the story of Rizwan Sajan, who worked hard and experienced such great success.

Rizwan Sajan: Childhood and Struggle

From his early childhood, Rizwan Sajan has demonstrated tenacity throughout his life. He didn't allow his upbringing in the Ghatkopar neighborhood of Mumbai to define his future, despite the difficult circumstances he faced. Even though his father's lottery win gave the family a new lease on life and enabled them to relocate to a better neighborhood, difficulties persisted.



Rizwan wanted to help because he knew how much his family needed it. And so his spirit of entrepreneurship began. In his early trading endeavors, he made use of the potential of his classmates and the neighborhood by selling a wide range of goods, from books to milk, firecrackers, and rakhis. He probably learned important lessons from this early experience about business, tenacity, and the value of taking advantage of opportunities.

Everything appeared to be moving forward until he had to confront the harsh facts of life one day. At the age of sixteen, his father died. Thus, it was Rizwan's responsibility to provide for his family's financial needs. After quitting school, he began a small box file manufacturing business. However, it was still difficult to bear the financial burden. He made the decision to address this financial crisis by taking some significant career actions.

Worked As A Trainee Salesman

He went to his uncle in 1981 for assistance, and he worked for him as a trainee salesman in Kuwait. He advanced rapidly in his career as a result of his diligence. Everything appeared to be moving forward until the next pivotal moment. He had to flee to India after the 1990 invasion of Kuwait. He was back in Mumbai once again. But it was his unwavering perseverance that was the key to his success. He made the decision to start over and enter the job market. In the end, he was hired by a brokerage company in Dubai that dealt with building materials.

Rags To Riches: Success Story

He ultimately made the decision to start his own company in 1993 and established the Danube Group after all the ups and downs and the experience he had gained. The obvious place to launch the business was Dubai. Everything went his way, and his company grew quickly in tandem with Dubai's expansion. Additionally, he expanded into numerous other industries, such as Danube Home for Home Furnishing (2008), Milano (2006), a brand of sanitary solutions, and Alucopanel (2012), which deals with aluminum composite panels.



He never missed an opportunity and didn't think twice about taking risks to achieve success. He started working in the real estate industry in 2014, and it was a huge success for his business career. In collaboration with companies such as Aston Martin, Fashion TV, and Tonino Lamborghini Casa, the company has become one of the world's most successful business conglomerates.

Wealthiest Indian In Dubai

The wealthiest Indian in Dubai is Rizwan Sajan. With just a few thousand dirhams, the billionaire started his business career in the United Arab Emirates in 1993. He grew his modest trading company into an empire worth Rs 16,709 crore. The Ministry of Economy in the United Arab Emirates claims that he has a staggering net worth of $2.5 billion, or roughly Rs 20,833 crore. He is the founder and chairman of the Danube Group, a diverse business conglomerate with holdings in real estate development, home furnishings, and building materials based in Dubai. In addition to the United Arab Emirates, the Danube Group has established offices in China, India, Canada, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. According to Forbes India, the company's yearly revenue is $2 billion, or roughly Rs 16,709 crore.

Rizwan Sajan—The 1% Man

Real estate giants already controlled a large portion of Dubai's real estate market. Rizwan needed to develop a novel idea in order to thrive in such a cutthroat market. He discovered during his analysis of the industry that because they were salaried workers, foreigners in the United Arab Emirates had a habit of only renting apartments rather than purchasing them. In order to take advantage of this group's potential, he made the decision to turn these tenants into homeowners. To address this, he created the 1% plan, which required a small down payment and only required 1% of the total cost each month, with the remaining amount to be paid after the project was finished.

This clever, creative concept proved successful and enabled many people to afford home ownership. This plan changed the expats' perspective and gave them hope that they could become homeowners. A significant step in the company's success was the large number of people who stepped forward to purchase homes. This was so successful that Rizwan was one of the first foreigners to be granted the new 10-year residence visa in the United Arab Emirates in 2019. This was done in appreciation of the economic contributions made by his group of companies.



Despite the difficulties Riwan encountered, his creative thinking and razor-sharp actions consistently led to his success in all of his undertakings.