Dubai bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan

File Photo

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) on Tuesday after developing a technical fault. All passengers aboard are safe, news Agency ANI reported.

More than 150 passengers were present onboard.

SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi to Dubai makes an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) after developing a technical fault. All passengers on board are safe. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/E2VlfQOgdW — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

The SpiceJet spokesperson said that the flight was diverted to Pakistan due to the malfunctioning of an indicator light.

"SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked", the ANI report quoted SpiceJet spokesperson as saying.

#UPDATE | SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson July 5, 2022

“No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai,” it added.

According to DGCA, crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from left tank and carried out relevant non-normal checklist, however fuel quantity kept decreasing. Aircraft diverted to Karachi in coordination with ATC. During post-flight inspection, no visual leak observed from left main tank.

This comes just days after another flight of the airline (SG-2962) - flying from Delhi to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh - had to return to the airport minutes after take-off as the crew noticed smoke in the cabin.

One of the sources said, “While climbing passing 5,000 ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin along with the lavatory smoke alarm sound. The cabin crew informed the cockpit crew of mild smoke in the cabin and on a visual check, no sign of smoke or damage was observed in the lavatory. The smoke warning also went off.”