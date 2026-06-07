DU Professor Murder Case: Kolkata couple arrested for alleged killing linked to property row

A Kolkata couple has been arrested for the alleged murder of a Delhi University assistant professor found dead in her Vasundhara Enclave apartment.

Delhi Police has arrested a couple from Kolkata in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old assistant professor associated with a Delhi University college. The woman’s body was discovered inside her apartment in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday, prompting an intensive investigation that eventually led officers to West Bengal.

According to police, the suspects are distant relatives of the deceased and were taken into custody in Kolkata on Sunday. Investigators believe the murder stemmed from a long-running disagreement over the sale of an ancestral property.

Investigation Revealed Signs of Violent Struggle

The professor, who became a permanent faculty member at her college in Raja Garden in 2023, was found with multiple injuries. Police said she had suffered a serious head wound, while cuts on her wrists and bruises on different parts of her body indicated a physical altercation before her death.

The incident came to light when the victim's elder sister, who lives in Mayur Vihar, visited the apartment after being unable to contact her. Finding the residence locked, she sought help from local residents and the society's Residents Welfare Association. The door was subsequently opened in the presence of RWA representatives, revealing the professor's body inside.

Property Sale Disagreement Emerges as Key Motive

During the investigation, police learned that the arrested couple had been residing as tenants in one of the victim's family-owned properties in Kolkata for several years. Authorities said the couple had expressed interest in purchasing the house.

While most members of the professor's family were reportedly willing to sell the property because they had permanently settled in Delhi, the professor opposed the move. Investigators believe her refusal became a major source of conflict.

Police officials allege that the couple viewed the professor as the primary obstacle to acquiring the property. Frustrated by her continued resistance, they allegedly travelled to Delhi, carried out the murder, and returned to Kolkata shortly afterwards.

Further Investigation Underway

The accused are being brought to Delhi for questioning and further legal proceedings. Police are continuing to gather evidence, reconstruct the sequence of events, and determine whether anyone else may have been involved in the crime.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and additional details are expected to emerge during interrogation.