Delhi University issues advisory against use of loudspeakers, public address systems on campus

The Delhi University has issued an advisory against the use of loudspeakers, public address systems "beyond permissible limits" on the varsity premises, saying it disturbs the teaching and research environment.

An area not less than 100 meters around the premises of the Delhi University is a "silence zone" according to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and the directions of the Delhi High Court and the National Green Tribunal, the advisory said.

"Please note that the use of loud speakers/public address system/beating of drums/sound amplifiers/sound-emitting firecrackers beyond permissible limits is not advisable as it disturbs the teaching and research environment of the varsity," the advisory read.

The advisory comes in the wake of protests by student groups and DUTA on various issues over the last few months wherein loudspeakers, public address systems and drums were actively used.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) called the advisory an 'empty threat' and asserted it would not have an impact on them.

Students and teachers are not habitual offenders. The varsity must play a proactive role in solving our problems. These kinds of empty threats will not have an impact on us, the teachers' body said.

The All India Students Association (AISA) said the rule should apply to all, as it targeted the ABVP for "managing" to use the sound amplifier on various events.

"The practice of not using speakers and mics nearby classrooms and libraries is something that exists even now. But it is all out in open that people in power especially the student group, the ABVP has managed to use the sound amplifier on various events that they have organised in the university.

"If there happens to rule it should apply to all and not just be used as an excuse to curb spaces for some section of students who happen to speak against the university administration and the people in power," said AISA's Kanwalpreet Kaur.

DUSU president Shakti Singh opposed the advisory saying they will protest against it.

"They should close the varsity campus. It is a democratic university and if we cannot voice our grievances towards the administration, what should we do?" he added.