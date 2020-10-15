DU Admissions 2020: Record-breaking 29,746 students enrol based on first cut-off list

A record-breaking 29,746 students were enrolled based on the first cut-off list released by Delhi University.

Earlier in 2019, 23 thousand admissions were made in Delhi University.

42.49 percent of graduation seats have already been filled in Delhi University.

A total of 29746 students enrolled by paying fees till October 15, 8 PM.

Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 percent marks in board examinations.

The varsity will release a total of 5 cuts off lists for UG courses on its official site.

Students will only be allowed to apply for admissions in DU if candidates have scores as per the cut off list.

In order to apply for admission in various colleges, the students need to submit documents like Class 10 certificate, Class 12 marksheet, OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (if applicable), EWS certificate (if applicable), or ECA/ Sports categories.

The admission process ill be completely online this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to be noted that DU released the first cut off list for2020 admissions on October 12.