Dry Fruit rates increase as Taliban takes over Afghanistan - Check old and new prices

Suppliers are selling dry fruits at higher rates, taking advantage of the increased demands since Raksha Bandhan is around the corner


Dry Fruits

Written By

Edited By

Anupama Yadav

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 19, 2021, 10:57 PM IST

The capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban has started showing its effect on the import and export of the neighbouring countries as well. The trade of dry fruits with India has been impacted majorly due to the government change in Afghanistan. 

Prices of dry fruits like cashews, raisins, figs and almonds have seen a rapid surge in prices by Rs 50-100. The prices of almonds have increased from Rs 100-150 and raisins have gone up to Rs 100 per kg after the takeover. 

Not only this but the disruption in the supply of raisins, figs and others have also caused many issues. Due to the tension between the Taliban and Afghan forces, the import and export was disrupted which led to the shortage of material and increase in prices of almonds, raisins, figs and raisins, among other dry fruits.  

Since new stock is not available and Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, suppliers are selling dry fruits at higher rates, taking advantage of the increased demands. 

Here is a comparison of Old and New prices of Dry Fruits: 

Dry fruits             Old price       New price 

-Almond             Rs 600/KG        Rs 800/Kg

-Dry grapes        Rs 550/KG        Rs 750/kg

-Fig                     Rs 800/kg         Rs 1000/Kg

-Walnut               Rs 400/kg         Rs 600/kg

-Pistachios           Rs 1750/kg      Rs 2000/ kg