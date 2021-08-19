Dry Fruit rates increase as Taliban takes over Afghanistan - Check old and new prices

The capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban has started showing its effect on the import and export of the neighbouring countries as well. The trade of dry fruits with India has been impacted majorly due to the government change in Afghanistan.

Prices of dry fruits like cashews, raisins, figs and almonds have seen a rapid surge in prices by Rs 50-100. The prices of almonds have increased from Rs 100-150 and raisins have gone up to Rs 100 per kg after the takeover.

Not only this but the disruption in the supply of raisins, figs and others have also caused many issues. Due to the tension between the Taliban and Afghan forces, the import and export was disrupted which led to the shortage of material and increase in prices of almonds, raisins, figs and raisins, among other dry fruits.

Since new stock is not available and Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, suppliers are selling dry fruits at higher rates, taking advantage of the increased demands.

Here is a comparison of Old and New prices of Dry Fruits:

Dry fruits Old price New price

-Almond Rs 600/KG Rs 800/Kg

-Dry grapes Rs 550/KG Rs 750/kg

-Fig Rs 800/kg Rs 1000/Kg

-Walnut Rs 400/kg Rs 600/kg

-Pistachios Rs 1750/kg Rs 2000/ kg