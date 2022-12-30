Dry Days in Delhi 2023: Check full list of dates and festivals when alcohol will be banned

People have already begun making plans for how to start the new year before the New Year's Eve celebration. Authorities have provided commuters with information on traffic advisories, and routes to take and avoid . The nation's liquor sales have increased as a result of the holiday celebrations.
For those who enjoy making plans in advance, the list of "Dry Days" in 2023 is available. Dry days are days that are essentially designated as being off-limits to the sale and purchase of alcohol on account of a specific event. A list of dry days in 2023 has been released by the Delhi government. Every month of the year, with the exception of May and February, has dry days.
Dry days in January
Dry days in March
READ | Assam man dies by suicide on Facebook live after girlfriend rejected marriage proposal
Dry days in April
Dry days in June, July and August
Dry days in September
READ | Rishabh Pant's two over-speeding fines still due: Report
Dry days in October
Dry days in November and December