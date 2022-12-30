Dry Days in Delhi 2023: Check full list of dates and festivals when alcohol will be banned

People have already begun making plans for how to start the new year before the New Year's Eve celebration. Authorities have provided commuters with information on traffic advisories, and routes to take and avoid . The nation's liquor sales have increased as a result of the holiday celebrations.

For those who enjoy making plans in advance, the list of "Dry Days" in 2023 is available. Dry days are days that are essentially designated as being off-limits to the sale and purchase of alcohol on account of a specific event. A list of dry days in 2023 has been released by the Delhi government. Every month of the year, with the exception of May and February, has dry days.

Dry days in January

14 January, 2023: Markar Sankranti

26 January, 2023: Republic Day

30 January, 2023: Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary

Dry days in March

8 March, 2023: Holi

30 March, 2023: Rama Navami

Dry days in April

4 April, 2023: Mahavir Jayanti

7 April, 2023: Good Friday

14 April, 2023: Ambedkar Jayanti

22 April, 2023: Eid ul-Fitr

Dry days in June, July and August

29 June, 2023: Ashadi Ekadashi

3 July, 2023: Guru Purnima

29 July, 2023: Muharram

15 August, 2023: Independence Day

Dry days in September

6 September, 2023: Janmashthami

19 September, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi

28 September, 2023: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad

Dry days in October

2 October, 2023: Gandhi Jayanti

24 October, 2023: Dussehra

28 October, 2023: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Dry days in November and December