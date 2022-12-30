Search icon
Dry Days in Delhi 2023: Check full list of dates and festivals when alcohol will be banned

People have already begun making plans for how to start the new year before the New Year's Eve celebration. Authorities have provided commuters with information on traffic advisories, and routes to take and avoid . The nation's liquor sales have increased as a result of the holiday celebrations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

For those who enjoy making plans in advance, the list of "Dry Days" in 2023 is available. Dry days are days that are essentially designated as being off-limits to the sale and purchase of alcohol on account of a specific event. A list of dry days in 2023 has been released by the Delhi government. Every month of the year, with the exception of May and February, has dry days.

Dry days in January 

  • 14 January, 2023: Markar Sankranti
  • 26 January, 2023: Republic Day
  • 30 January, 2023: Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary

Dry days in March

  • 8 March, 2023: Holi
  • 30 March, 2023: Rama Navami

Dry days in April

  • 4 April, 2023: Mahavir Jayanti
  • 7 April, 2023: Good Friday
  • 14 April, 2023: Ambedkar Jayanti
  • 22 April, 2023: Eid ul-Fitr

Dry days in June, July and August

  • 29 June, 2023: Ashadi Ekadashi 
  • 3 July, 2023: Guru Purnima
  • 29 July, 2023: Muharram
  • 15 August, 2023: Independence Day 

Dry days in September 

  • 6 September, 2023: Janmashthami
  • 19 September, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi
  • 28 September, 2023: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad

Dry days in October

  • 2 October, 2023: Gandhi Jayanti
  • 24 October, 2023: Dussehra
  • 28 October, 2023: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 

Dry days in November and December 

  • 12 November, 2023: Diwali
  • 23 November, 2023: Kartiki Ekadashi
  • 27 November, 2023: Guru Nanak Jayanti 
  • 25 December, 2023: Christmas 

 

