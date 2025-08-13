Twitter
INDIA

Dry days alert! Liquor sales to be banned in THESE states on Independence Day, Janmashtami; check details

The states will observe dry days on August 15 (Independence Day) and August 16 (Janmashtami) in 2025, with liquor sales banned for 24 hours. The move aims to maintain law and order during festivities.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

As India prepares for Independence Day and Janmashtami, residents of Bengaluru and Delhi should be aware that both cities will observe dry days on August 15 and August 16, 2025. The ban will be in effect for 24 hours on each day, covering bars, pubs, wine shops, restaurants, and liquor outlets.

Why will Bengaluru and Delhi follow Dry Days?

Authorities have announced these restrictions to maintain law and order during public gatherings, parades, and religious festivities. Independence Day is a compulsory dry day across India, while Janmashtami is traditionally observed as a dry day in several states, including Karnataka and Delhi. Residents are advised to plan their purchases in advance, as no exemptions will be granted.

Upcoming Dry Days in August 2025

In addition to August 15 and 16, Bengaluru may also observe a dry day on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Delhi typically follows similar restrictions for major festivals. The month will conclude with Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, a day marked by grand Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies, which could also lead to alcohol restrictions.

What are Dry Days?

Dry days are specific dates when the sale of alcohol is prohibited in licensed establishments. These dates often align with national holidays, religious festivals, and election days. While the sale is restricted, private consumption is generally permitted. In states like Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Lakshadweep, alcohol is banned completely throughout the year.

Why are Dry Days important?

Dry days are meant to respect cultural and religious sentiments, ensure public safety, and maintain order during large gatherings. They also showcased the government’s effort to boost national sanctity and religious occasions. The celebration often attracts large crowds in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi and dry days help minimize disruptions and prevent alcohol-related incidents.

Plan ahead for the festive month

Whether you are planning social events, parties, or travel during August, being aware of dry day schedules can save you last-minute hassles. Mark August 15 and 16 on your calendar, and check for official notifications about Ganesh Chaturthi restrictions to avoid inconvenience.

