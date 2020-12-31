Drunk drivers are 'terrorists on roads': Cyberabad Police Commissioner

There have been spate of drunk driving accidents in the posh Cyberabad limits of Hyderabad city of late. In view of increasing road accidents recently, due to reckless driving by drunk drivers, massive checkings have been started in Cyberabad area to book people who are found driving under the influence of alcohol.

In the last 3 days (28- 30 December), as many as 928 drunken driving cases have been booked across Cyberabad police limits. Only for the month of December, 3387 drunken driving cases have been booked. People in the age group of 21 to 40 years were found to be involved more in this fatal accidents.

Drunken driving cases u/s 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, have been booked against each one of them and all of them would be sent to Court in due time, according to VC Sajjannar, Cyberabad police commissioner.

Also read Rajya Sabha gives nod to Motor Vehicles Bill; shell out more for traffic violations

A penalty of Rs 10,000 and or imprisonment of upto 6 months for the first offence and a penalty of Rs 15000 and/or imprisonment of upto 2 years for a second or subsequent offence is being imposed.

Also, all their driving licenses will be seized and sent to concerned RTOs ( Road Transport Offices ) for suspension as per section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

For the first offence, the DL ( Driving Licence ) will be suspended for three months and for second and subsequent offences, the DL will be revoked permanently making the person ineligible to drive in India.

The drive will continue until this menace is totally curbed in the city, and it will be enforced very strictly during new year in view of road safety.

In 2020, as many as 155 fatal accidents have taken place due to driving under the influence of alcohol and 166 people have been killed in those cases.

"It is felt that the persons who drive under the influence of alcohol are like 'terrorists on roads' to the extent that they may cause death of anyone indiscriminately," the commissioner remarked.

Interestingly, it is found that most of the drunk drivers are highly educated, employed persons.

"Shockingly, many of them have been to or stayed in some of the big cities like New York, Melbourne, Singapore, Dubai etc., where they would never think of committing any traffic rule violation. But, here in their home state, they indulge in these dangerous acts at the cost of safety of themselves and other innocent people on roads. This aspect needs self-introspection by the citizens," commissioner added.