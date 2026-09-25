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Drunkards flying Air India planes? One more pilot fails alcohol test, suspended

Air India first officer suspended after failing alcohol test before Zurich-Delhi flight on September 6, second such case in a month after another pilot tested positive for marijuana.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

Drunkards flying Air India planes? One more pilot fails alcohol test, suspended
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Air India suspended a pilot for failing an alcohol test before a Zurich to Delhi flight on September 6. The first officer was removed from the aircraft pre-takeoff in Zurich for being drunk and has been repatriated to India. This incident follows another recent case where a pilot tested positive for marijuana after a Phuket-Delhi flight.

Pilot removed at Zurich airport

The pilot set to operate the Zurich-Delhi flight as first officer was removed from the aircraft shortly before takeoff due to an alcohol test. Air India confirmed this incident and stated that the pilot is suspended pending an inquiry. The airline said in a statement, "Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of safety, regulatory or company protocols. Any confirmed breach is dealt with firmly and action in accordance with regulatory requirements and company policy is enforced." 

The airline emphasises the importance of safety, professionalism, and integrity among flight crew, conducting regular training and compliance checks. It mandates psychoactive substance testing and enforces stringent disciplinary measures exceeding regulatory standards.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan slams Aasif Khan over moustache remark, says 'mard ki nishaani...'

Second case in a month

On August 4, the pilot of Air India flight AI-2379, Sudeep Vashistha, tested positive for marijuana in two drug tests. The Airbus A320neo, with 137 passengers and eight crew members, lost approximately 300 feet of altitude over Odisha, resulting in injuries to over 20 passengers and four crew members, although the aircraft landed safely in Delhi. Following the incident, Vashistha was suspended and attributed his condition to medication prescribed by his family doctor for sleep difficulties.

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