Headmaster forces girl students to dance with him, makes video

In a shocking incident, the headmaster of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh forced some girl students to dance with him. It is learnt that the headmaster was in inebriated condition and he also shot a video of the heinous act. The headmaster was later suspended.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred in the Government Middle School at Madhiyado village on Friday. The village is located about 80 km from the Damoh district headquarter.

District Education Officer (DEO) SK Mishra said that the family members of girls had complained that headmaster Rajesh Munda was totally drunk when he forced the girls to dance with him inside a closed room. Mishra added that headmaster also shot a video of the dance.

The action against headmaster was tawken after the girls went to their homes and narrated the incident to their parents. The headmaster was suspended after district collector S Krishna Chaitanya ordered an inquiry.