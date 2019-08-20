Headlines

Drunk driver rams into pedestrians in Bengaluru

The accident was caught on tape by a CCTV camera in the vicinity

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

A driver — allegedly drunk — ran over several pedestrians on a footpath in Bengaluru's HSR Layout locality recently.

The accident was caught on tape by a CCTV camera in the vicinity.

The shocking video shows the car rushing towards pedestrians uncontrollably and the people only notice it at the last moment and make a desperate attempt to dive to safety.

Many of them, however, are hit by the front of the car which was at a considerable speed. Some were even thrown on bikes which were parked next to the footpath.

While some of the pedestrians managed to pick themselves up, all of them received injuries to varying degrees and have been admitted to hospital.

The driver, meanwhile, was taken into custody immediately and a case was registered against him. It is reported that his alcohol test came positive.

