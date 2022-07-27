Drugs smuggling in Allu Arjun's Pushpa-style caught by Police in Bengaluru

Image source: @DCPSEBCP/Twitter

The popular Telugu film Pushpa served as the inspiration for the smuggling ring which Bengaluru's Begur police busted on Tuesday. They recovered 175 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 1 crore and detained up to seven people in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Bengaluru City's south-east division, IPS officer C K Baba, posted images of more than 80 bags of cocaine that were discovered in a case where the accused attempted to sneak the drugs like Allu Arjun's character does in the popular Telugu movie Pushpa.

"Reel inspires real, caught the Pushpas smuggling drugs as the hero struggled red sanders! But when life imitates fiction, Our Pushpas end up in Jail. Waiting to secure more real Konda Reddys involved in narcos," the DCP wrote on Twitter.

He even tagged Telugu film actor and Puspa starrer Allu Arjun. According to a report in Deccan Herald, the accused who have been caught by the police are idetentified as K R Aravind, Pavan Kumar, Amjad Itiyar, Zazim, Prabhu and Saichandra Prakash.

The drugs were reportedly coming from Visakhapatnam and were intended to be sold by peddlers all throughout Bengaluru, according to a tip. According to additional reports, the accused wrapped the drugs in brown cello tape and placed it in sachets.