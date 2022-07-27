Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Drugs smuggling in Allu Arjun's Pushpa-style caught by Police in Bengaluru

Smugglers hid the drugs under a metal sheet on the floor of the truck as shown in the movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Drugs smuggling in Allu Arjun's Pushpa-style caught by Police in Bengaluru
Image source: @DCPSEBCP/Twitter

The popular Telugu film Pushpa served as the inspiration for the smuggling ring which Bengaluru's Begur police busted on Tuesday. They recovered 175 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 1 crore and detained up to seven people in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Bengaluru City's south-east division, IPS officer C K Baba, posted images of more than 80 bags of cocaine that were discovered in a case where the accused attempted to sneak the drugs like Allu Arjun's character does in the popular Telugu movie Pushpa.

"Reel inspires real, caught the Pushpas smuggling drugs as the hero struggled red sanders! But when life imitates fiction, Our Pushpas end up in Jail. Waiting to secure more real Konda Reddys involved in narcos," the DCP wrote on Twitter.

He even tagged Telugu film actor and Puspa starrer Allu Arjun. According to a report in Deccan Herald, the accused who have been caught by the police are idetentified as K R Aravind, Pavan Kumar, Amjad Itiyar, Zazim, Prabhu and Saichandra Prakash.

The drugs were reportedly coming from Visakhapatnam and were intended to be sold by peddlers all throughout Bengaluru, according to a tip. According to additional reports, the accused wrapped the drugs in brown cello tape and placed it in sachets.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida college student held for mowing down carpenter under his SUV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.