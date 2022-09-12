Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Drugs coming in via Gujarat, spreading to Punjab’: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP government

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal makes a big allegation against the Gujarat government, saying that large quantities of drugs are brought through the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:24 AM IST

‘Drugs coming in via Gujarat, spreading to Punjab’: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP government
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

After several major drug busts taking place in the state, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that “large quantities” of drugs are being brought into the country through the Gujarat port, after which they are being taken to different states.

Making an allegation against the state government, Kejriwal said that people have been raising questions about the “failure” of the top administration to stop the infiltration of drugs in the state, and some also feel that the administration is involved.

While talking to reporters about the seizure of drugs in Gujarat, the Delhi CM said, “Several incidents in the recent past show that large quantities of drugs are entering through a Gujarat port. From here, the drugs go to Punjab and other parts of the country.”

Kejriwal further alleged, “Why is this happening? Apparently, somewhere the administration is involved at the top.” However, the AAP chief did not take the name of any port.

Kejriwal reached Ahmedabad on Sunday evening for a two-day visit to the city beginning Monday during which he will attend various public programmes and meetings with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Just a few months ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, the AAP national convener is also set to interact with auto-rickshaw drivers, sanitation workers, traders, and lawyers in different town hall meetings, as per PTI reports.

Slamming the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Gujarat, Kejriwal further said, “Nobody is ready to believe this. People are apparently suspicious about the involvement of the administration at the top.”

He further said, “From Gujarat, these drugs spread across the country. Youth from across the country are consuming them. The youth of Gujarat consume them. Drugs also go to Punjab and other parts of the country. This should stop. People are very angry why this is not being stopped.”

Further, Kejriwal has said that his next "guarantee" to the people of Gujarat will be to provide a "corruption-free" government. The Gujarat elections 2022 are expected to begin in December this year, as per media reports.

(With PTI reports)

READ | Article 370 can’t be restored, won’t mislead people: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.