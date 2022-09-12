‘Drugs coming in via Gujarat, spreading to Punjab’: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP government

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

After several major drug busts taking place in the state, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that “large quantities” of drugs are being brought into the country through the Gujarat port, after which they are being taken to different states.

Making an allegation against the state government, Kejriwal said that people have been raising questions about the “failure” of the top administration to stop the infiltration of drugs in the state, and some also feel that the administration is involved.

While talking to reporters about the seizure of drugs in Gujarat, the Delhi CM said, “Several incidents in the recent past show that large quantities of drugs are entering through a Gujarat port. From here, the drugs go to Punjab and other parts of the country.”

Kejriwal further alleged, “Why is this happening? Apparently, somewhere the administration is involved at the top.” However, the AAP chief did not take the name of any port.

Kejriwal reached Ahmedabad on Sunday evening for a two-day visit to the city beginning Monday during which he will attend various public programmes and meetings with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Just a few months ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, the AAP national convener is also set to interact with auto-rickshaw drivers, sanitation workers, traders, and lawyers in different town hall meetings, as per PTI reports.

Slamming the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Gujarat, Kejriwal further said, “Nobody is ready to believe this. People are apparently suspicious about the involvement of the administration at the top.”

He further said, “From Gujarat, these drugs spread across the country. Youth from across the country are consuming them. The youth of Gujarat consume them. Drugs also go to Punjab and other parts of the country. This should stop. People are very angry why this is not being stopped.”

Further, Kejriwal has said that his next "guarantee" to the people of Gujarat will be to provide a "corruption-free" government. The Gujarat elections 2022 are expected to begin in December this year, as per media reports.

(With PTI reports)

READ | Article 370 can’t be restored, won’t mislead people: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally