Drug syndicate busted in Bengaluru, used to disguise as food delivery boys

A drug syndicate was captured in Bengaluru and Shivamogga who operated as food delivery boys. The gang of seven members started operating during the lockdown to avail maximum benefits from the people.

The group was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials and as per sources, the official confiscated some high-quality marijuana from them. According to the report, the customers of the syndicate were assured doorstep delivery of drugs which also helped them gain customers and earn better.

The NCB's Bengaluru zonal unit stated that the gang used to operate in a very unique and systematic manner and they neutralised it by arresting the kingpin. The agency intercepted two people of the gang on Thursday while they were making deliveries of eight boxes of contraband from a courier vehicle and loading them into a car in Bengaluru.

The report revealed, the NCB seized a packet containing 137 kg of high-grade marijuana that was packed in paper packets that were sealed with adhesive tapes.

Once the gang was busted, search operations began at the residence of one of the accused that resulted in the recovery of Rs 4.81 lakh cash. Other things like packing materials used in the process was also found.

Search operations at other residential places helped recover three kgs of ganja, packed in small packets with specific markings on it and cash worth Rs 39,000.

Four people were arrested in Shivamogga on Friday.