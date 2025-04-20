The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a major drug trafficking cartel to prevent cross-border narcotics smuggling across three countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and major cities like Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Mewat, and the Delhi-NCR region in India.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a major drug trafficking cartel to prevent cross-border narcotics smuggling across three countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and major cities like Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Mewat, and the Delhi-NCR region in India. The ANTF team arrested then men as of yet one of whom revealed a PUBG connection. The operation code-named 'Operation Clean Sweep' was exposed by DCP Apoorva Gupta under whose supervision the team led by ACP Anil Sharma intercepted 37-year-old Faheem Farooq, a Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir resident. He was arrested from Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.

What Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics found?

The police found massive amount of heroin and chemical substance. The police seized 1667 grams of superfine-quality Afghan-origin heroin and 130 grams of chemical substance during investigation. Other seizure included digital evidence and black money. The Delhi Police team also found out illicit money worth crores in the form five properties worth Rs 10 crore. From Faheem's possession, the police found 996 grams of high-grade heroin and Rs 1,65,000 in cash which they suspected came from drug sales. Faheem revealed that after he suffered from the loss of his father's jewellery business he started drug smuggling. From further investigation he revealed that a woman named Shazia Peer gave him contacts as she was a major part of the network who sought drug deliveries from a Punjab-based supplier called Harry.

After getting information from Faheem, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force raided Shazia's residence in Delhi's Jangpura Extension. When she was not found at her home, the task force tracked and arrested her later. The police was successful in getting a major success after they found her mobile phone with contacts of cross-border drug suppliers.

How Delhi police busted 'Operation Clean Sweep'

Shazia, who also hails from Srinagar, was connected with her associates in Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Punjab, and revealed their names. She conducted the drug delivery through Faheem whom she would pay Rs 50,000 per delivery. The drug cartel, she told, operated from Afghanistan to India through Pakistan and J&K which then landed the drug supplies in Delhi through her associate Javed, whom the police arrested in another raid. The Police also arrested her Punjab associate Parminder Singh Deol, alias Harry who hails from Ludhiana. He was found from CCTV footage at a Murthal eatery where he gave a heroin's packet to Faheem.

Further arrests led to recoveries of huge amount of Afghani heroin, further links of the associates of these drug traffickers, videos, and phones with strong evidence. However, the most shocking revelation was that one of the drug supplier made connections with his associate through the PUBG gaming app, a surveillance evasion technique.