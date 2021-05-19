Drug scarcity adds to worries in treatment of black fungus or Mucormycosis cases

As Black Fungus or Mucormycosis infections are on the rise, there has been a sudden increase in demand for the anti-fungal drug Liposomal Amphotericin B, which is commonly used for the treatment of the infection. Social media is flooded with requests for this drug.

The high demand for Liposomal Amphotericin B injections, used to treat mucormycosis, a rare but deadly fungal infection, has led to a shortage of the drug in Bengaluru city and triggered black marketeering. Even some serious patients are unable to get the injection.

Cases of mucormycosis, dubbed black fungus, are mostly detected in people who have recovered from COVID-19. Patients whose immunity decreased because of high doses of steroids during treatment are thought to be particularly vulnerable.

The Liposomal Amphotericin B injection used in treating black fungus is out of stock in Uttar Pradesh too. Cases of black fungus infection, a post-COVID-19 complication, are rising in Uttar Pradesh. The injection was easily available last week in most of the prominent drug stores in UP, but now it's unavailable in almost all the stores.

Meanwhile, the video of a woman threatening to jump off the roof of a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh if her husband suffering from Mucormycosis or black fungus infection does not get an injection required for its treatment went viral on Tuesday.

A hospital official said the woman's 40-year-old husband had been administered Amphotericin-B injections but he would need more shots and this had left her disturbed.

Some of the symptoms of black fungus or Mucormycosis are blurring in the eyes, swollen face, and nose bleeding. In most known cases, the patients suffered irreversible vision loss.