Drug peddler arrested in J&K's Budgam district

Jammu and Kashmir: Continuing its efforts against the drug menace, the Budgam Police has arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered narcotic substances and cash from his possession.

During Naka checking at Hanjigund Chadoora, a police party of Police Station Chadoora intercepted one person roaming suspiciously. During his personal search, 45 grams of substance suspected to be charas, 120 capsules of controlled drug Spasmoproxywon-plus and Rs 5,020 in cash was recovered from his possession.

The arrested person has been identified as Qasir Ahmad Ganie s/o Assadullah Ganie resident of Shankerpora Nowgam Srinagar.

A case FIR number 37/2021 under relevant sections of law NDPS Act stand registered at Police station Chadoora and investigation taken up.