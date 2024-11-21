The narco-terror operations conducted from Pakistan, was a few decades back, dependent on camels and carrier pigeons to human traffickers and underground pipes and tunnels being used to ferry drugs and other goods across the heavily guarded Indo-Pak border.

The spectre of violent narco-terrorism, perpetrated by terrorists and traffickers, from Kashmir to Punjab, and stretching across India’s Western land borders, continually adapt to the counter-narcotics measures and anti-terrorist forces, operated by the Indian Army, BSF, and other agencies. Competitive adaptation is the name of the confrontation in this sector, implying that apparent "success" by the military and law enforcement agencies is generally ephemeral. Acts of violence committed by terrorists have become a staple of news reports in Indian media, linking drugs and terrorism to the pattern of relations between the state and society and between government and opposition political parties. If terrorism is a sometimes slippery concept, narco-terrorism is more so. The use of drug trafficking to advance the annexation of Kashmir by continuously hostile Pakistani governments, the diabolical ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) and fundamentalist terrorist organizations, has been going on for decades.

The narco-terror operations conducted from Pakistan, was a few decades back, dependent on camels and carrier pigeons to human traffickers and underground pipes and tunnels being used to ferry drugs and other goods across the heavily guarded Indo-Pakistan border. However, since the first drone was spotted in Punjab in 2019, drones have become extremely popular among terror outfits, as loss of lives of terror cadres can be avoided, and it is cheaper and quicker.

As of November 11thth 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted 216 drones along Punjab’s border with Pakistan, a significant increase from 22 drones intercepted in 2022 and 107 in 2023. This surge reflects a growing trend of drones transporting drugs, weapons, ammunition, and counterfeit currency from Pakistan into Kashmir and Punjab. Most interceptions in Punjab occur in districts such as Abohar, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot. In 2024, the BSF has intercepted around 145 kg of heroin and 15 kg of opium, including shipments transported by drones.

The most frequently seized drones in Punjab are the Chinese-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic, often carrying small drug payloads along with automatic pistols and a few rounds of ammunition. Other Chinese drones being used by Pakistan based narco-terror groups include DJI Matrice 300 RTK, and DJI Matrix 350 RTK. Also confiscated are firearms, magazines, and ammunition rounds of various calibres this year. The drones, some known as hexacopters, which are up to 8ft wide have high-resolution cameras attached. The drugs are often carried in small sacks or Coca-Cola bottles. Weapons being transported by drones include Chinese made assault rifles. These drones are GPS enabled, weigh less than one kilogram, can fly at speeds of up to 75 kilometres per hour, and reach altitudes of up to 6000 metres. They can be controlled by radio link from up to 30 kilometres away. These drones fly from launch pads near Lahore, and some enter 20 kilometres deep into Indian territory, dropping consignments of Heroin and Cocaine.

BSF operations have also resulted in substantial seizures of drugs such as ICE and Tramadol hydrochloride tablets. Around 21,473 tablets of Tramadol and 1 kg of ICE have been recovered, alongside 111 litres of locally produced illicit liquor from border areas this year. During the period from November 9th to 15th 2024, 16 drones have been intercepted in Punjab along the Indo-Pak border, as also 16 kilograms of drugs. Drone drop packets of drugs are often wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, having rings and illuminating strips.

Drones have become the backbone of most narco-terror expeditions, in Kashmir and Punjab, enabling 24x7 operations. While Drone technology is constantly improving and becoming more deadly, anti-drone technology is slow to evolve. Many modern drones being sent from Pakistan, have cameras and in mid-air they can change frequency and direction to evade capture, if they detect anti-drone technology.

In spite of such grave provocations from Pakistan-backed narco-terror groups, the Indian response has been purely defensive in nature.

The fight against drug trafficking has been on the agenda of many countries’ political and electoral agendas, and a string of security responses have been implemented, often including the internal use of military might. The drug trade has been one of the greatest social concerns associated with crime and violence. It creates a social panic as a societal evil that must be combated at all costs. Hence, the slogan “War against Drugs”. In contrast, the terrorism agenda though prevalent in many countries is not associated with any widespread societal concern. As early as 2004, the former executive director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) confirmed that “fighting drug trafficking is the same as combating terrorism.” The conflation of drug trafficking, terrorism and other criminal networks would require an agenda of militarization and restrictions on rights. The government needs to formulate tough policies to combat the dual nature of the narco-terror nexus, in Kashmir, Punjab, and Manipur.

India needs a dynamic Strategic Framework for providing an extended assessment of the dangers posed by domestic and foreign terrorists, inspired and funded by Pakistan. In an age of online radicalization to violent extremism and disparate threats, India’s policy should be to counter foreign enemies trying to strike us from abroad, but also those enemies, foreign and domestic, that seek to addict our youth and instigate them to strike and attack the unity of our vibrant, diverse Indian society. Key strategic changes are therefore needed to address the threats the nation faces. In addition to addressing narco-terrorism, this Strategic Framework should address targeted violence, on worship places, public spaces, and transportation systems, by religiously motivated zealots that intersect with terrorism.

Another important aspect is that both the Legislature and Executive, anticipated that the judiciary would be cooperative and acquiesce to the anti-terrorism, and anti-drugs efforts. However, many courts have engaged in judicial activism and invalidated executive and even legislative action taken by the state to combat narco-terrorism. Be it, granting bail, anticipatory bail, striking down preventive detentions, terms of imprisonment, courts have been very liberal, even pronouncing active judicial decisions, denying latitude to the government to pursue harsh responses to combating narco-terrorism. Judicial intervention in the name of human rights has seen many terror cases, getting washed away. We need legislation to curtail the jurisdiction of the courts, to interfere in terrorism and narco-terrorism cases.

(The writer is Former Director General, National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics)