INDIA
The narco-terror operations conducted from Pakistan, was a few decades back, dependent on camels and carrier pigeons to human traffickers and underground pipes and tunnels being used to ferry drugs and other goods across the heavily guarded Indo-Pak border.
The spectre of violent narco-terrorism, perpetrated by terrorists and traffickers, from Kashmir to Punjab, and stretching across India’s Western land borders, continually adapt to the counter-narcotics measures and anti-terrorist forces, operated by the Indian Army, BSF, and other agencies. Competitive adaptation is the name of the confrontation in this sector, implying that apparent "success" by the military and law enforcement agencies is generally ephemeral. Acts of violence committed by terrorists have become a staple of news reports in Indian media, linking drugs and terrorism to the pattern of relations between the state and society and between government and opposition political parties. If terrorism is a sometimes slippery concept, narco-terrorism is more so. The use of drug trafficking to advance the annexation of Kashmir by continuously hostile Pakistani governments, the diabolical ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) and fundamentalist terrorist organizations, has been going on for decades.
The narco-terror operations conducted from Pakistan, was a few decades back, dependent on camels and carrier pigeons to human traffickers and underground pipes and tunnels being used to ferry drugs and other goods across the heavily guarded Indo-Pakistan border. However, since the first drone was spotted in Punjab in 2019, drones have become extremely popular among terror outfits, as loss of lives of terror cadres can be avoided, and it is cheaper and quicker.
As of November 11thth 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted 216 drones along Punjab’s border with Pakistan, a significant increase from 22 drones intercepted in 2022 and 107 in 2023. This surge reflects a growing trend of drones transporting drugs, weapons, ammunition, and counterfeit currency from Pakistan into Kashmir and Punjab. Most interceptions in Punjab occur in districts such as Abohar, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot. In 2024, the BSF has intercepted around 145 kg of heroin and 15 kg of opium, including shipments transported by drones.
The most frequently seized drones in Punjab are the Chinese-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic, often carrying small drug payloads along with automatic pistols and a few rounds of ammunition. Other Chinese drones being used by Pakistan based narco-terror groups include DJI Matrice 300 RTK, and DJI Matrix 350 RTK. Also confiscated are firearms, magazines, and ammunition rounds of various calibres this year. The drones, some known as hexacopters, which are up to 8ft wide have high-resolution cameras attached. The drugs are often carried in small sacks or Coca-Cola bottles. Weapons being transported by drones include Chinese made assault rifles. These drones are GPS enabled, weigh less than one kilogram, can fly at speeds of up to 75 kilometres per hour, and reach altitudes of up to 6000 metres. They can be controlled by radio link from up to 30 kilometres away. These drones fly from launch pads near Lahore, and some enter 20 kilometres deep into Indian territory, dropping consignments of Heroin and Cocaine.
BSF operations have also resulted in substantial seizures of drugs such as ICE and Tramadol hydrochloride tablets. Around 21,473 tablets of Tramadol and 1 kg of ICE have been recovered, alongside 111 litres of locally produced illicit liquor from border areas this year. During the period from November 9th to 15th 2024, 16 drones have been intercepted in Punjab along the Indo-Pak border, as also 16 kilograms of drugs. Drone drop packets of drugs are often wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, having rings and illuminating strips.
Drones have become the backbone of most narco-terror expeditions, in Kashmir and Punjab, enabling 24x7 operations. While Drone technology is constantly improving and becoming more deadly, anti-drone technology is slow to evolve. Many modern drones being sent from Pakistan, have cameras and in mid-air they can change frequency and direction to evade capture, if they detect anti-drone technology.
In spite of such grave provocations from Pakistan-backed narco-terror groups, the Indian response has been purely defensive in nature.
The fight against drug trafficking has been on the agenda of many countries’ political and electoral agendas, and a string of security responses have been implemented, often including the internal use of military might. The drug trade has been one of the greatest social concerns associated with crime and violence. It creates a social panic as a societal evil that must be combated at all costs. Hence, the slogan “War against Drugs”. In contrast, the terrorism agenda though prevalent in many countries is not associated with any widespread societal concern. As early as 2004, the former executive director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) confirmed that “fighting drug trafficking is the same as combating terrorism.” The conflation of drug trafficking, terrorism and other criminal networks would require an agenda of militarization and restrictions on rights. The government needs to formulate tough policies to combat the dual nature of the narco-terror nexus, in Kashmir, Punjab, and Manipur.
India needs a dynamic Strategic Framework for providing an extended assessment of the dangers posed by domestic and foreign terrorists, inspired and funded by Pakistan. In an age of online radicalization to violent extremism and disparate threats, India’s policy should be to counter foreign enemies trying to strike us from abroad, but also those enemies, foreign and domestic, that seek to addict our youth and instigate them to strike and attack the unity of our vibrant, diverse Indian society. Key strategic changes are therefore needed to address the threats the nation faces. In addition to addressing narco-terrorism, this Strategic Framework should address targeted violence, on worship places, public spaces, and transportation systems, by religiously motivated zealots that intersect with terrorism.
Another important aspect is that both the Legislature and Executive, anticipated that the judiciary would be cooperative and acquiesce to the anti-terrorism, and anti-drugs efforts. However, many courts have engaged in judicial activism and invalidated executive and even legislative action taken by the state to combat narco-terrorism. Be it, granting bail, anticipatory bail, striking down preventive detentions, terms of imprisonment, courts have been very liberal, even pronouncing active judicial decisions, denying latitude to the government to pursue harsh responses to combating narco-terrorism. Judicial intervention in the name of human rights has seen many terror cases, getting washed away. We need legislation to curtail the jurisdiction of the courts, to interfere in terrorism and narco-terrorism cases.
(The writer is Former Director General, National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics)
Charges against Gautam Adani: BJP's scathing attack on Congress, questions timing of development
Jasprit Bumrah's BIG statement on taking up Perth test captaincy, says, 'tactically better...'
Blackout on breaks: Company imposes no-sick-leave policy until 2025
Drug-laden terrorists on India's western, northern frontiers
Google CEO Sundar Pichai dials Donald Trump, Elon Musk joins call, netizens says Tesla CEO 'First Buddy'
Viral video: Pakistani man's online job interview meets unexpected twist, leaves internet in splits, WATCH
Mohammad Shami trolls Sanjay Manjrekar over IPL auction bid prediction, says, 'Baba ki...'
After US indicts Gautam Adani in alleged bribery case, Adani group stocks' combined mcap erodes by Rs 245000 crore
AR Rahman's divorce from Saira Banu is linked to his bassist Mohini Dey? Lawyer says, 'They made this decision on...'
'Give Sanghi vermin...': Swara Bhasker's BIG statement on trolls questioning her 'conservative' outfits post marriage
Kerala Lottery Results Today November 21 Live Updates Karunya Plus KN-548 Thursday: Check full list of winning numbers
IND vs AUS Test: When and where to watch 1st match of Border-Gavaskar trophy, know details here
CAQM amends Grap Stages III, IV, enforces stricter measures in Delhi-NCR amid air pollution woes
Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 after suffering from...
Candy cart, Ganesha poster steal spotlight as Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host grand celebrations for Isha Ambani's twins
Adani Green Energy's FIRST reaction after US indicts Gautam Adani in alleged bribery case
'Keep me out of...': Pakistani Instagram star Mathira on MMS leak controversy
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI marginally improves from 'severe' to 'very poor' category
Meet actress who worked with Alia Bhatt, was asked by producer to 'compromise' at 19, is connected to Aishwarya Rai by..
Aishwarya Rai’s comment on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘habits’ goes viral amid divorce rumours with Abhishek: ‘The way he...'
'I love him, he loves me! Why hurt...': Rekha's bold confession about Amitabh Bachchan goes viral
THIS Indian village is known as 'village of millionaires', once fought with scarcity of food and water, it is...
India strongly rejects new Canadian media report on Nijjar killing, says 'smear campaigns like this...'
Meet man, IITian who built Rs 5493 crore firm, has this Mukesh Ambani connection, he is from...
'I have become a Hindu...': Nayanthara opens up on converting from Christianity, wedding with Vignesh Shivan
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 21, 2024 Live Updates: Check winning numbers here
‘I didn’t have time to…’: When AR Rahman revealed having ‘agreement’ before marriage to Saira Banu
'Kash ye Aishwarya ke liye...': Amitabh Bachchan shares early review of 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's film, netizens react
Big blow to Gautam Adani as US charges billionaire in alleged bribery scheme, know details of case here
Meet IAS officer, appointed as CEO of Yamuna Authority, set to oversee Jewar Airport project, she is...
Vijay Deverakonda confirms being in relationship amid dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Marriage is…’
Viral video: Woman's sizzling belly dance to 'Namak' impresses internet, watch
Hardik Pandya banned, Mumbai Indians captain to miss first match of IPL 2025 due to...
Meet man who studied at IIM, IIT, then built Rs 1160000000 company, got inspired by…
This is world's most expensive insect that lives in garbage, its worth is more than the price of BMW, Audi
Meet woman, who quit as dentist for UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...
Viral video: Little girl steals hearts with her adorable dance to 'o meri cutie', watch
Gautam Adani's company signs another pact to acquire 100% stake in...
DNA TV Show: Reality check of SP's claim that electors prevented from casting votes during UP bypolls
Abhishek Bachchan is absent in Aishwarya Rai's late birthday post for Aaradhya, netizens say 'divorce news seems true'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares inspirational poem ahead of Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: 'Force your heart...'
Bigg Boss 18: Chahat threatens to destroy Vivian's coffee machine; Kashish puts chilli powder on Avinash's body
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire from Test cricket after Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Report makes big claim
CBSE Date Sheet 2025 announced: Class 10, 12 board exams to begin from...
Apollena: Aditi Sharma on how space-based drama encourage young girls, says 'no matter how many...'
Is Mia Khalifa dating ex-Man City star Julian Alvarez? Former adult star says 'It certainly...'
IPL 2025 auction RTM rule: How this year’s right-to-match card is different from previous seasons
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal hiring chief of staff, candidate has to pay Rs 2000000 to get hired, but there's a twist
Akshay Kumar says 'Bollywood lacks respect', Ajay Devgn lauds south actors for their unity: 'You'll never see...'
'Virat Kohli is trying to...': Shoaib Akhtar makes BIG statement on Champions Trophy 2025
Maharashtra Election 2024: Mukesh Ambani and family cast their votes in Mumbai
Virat Kohli's tweet mistaken for 'divorce announcement' from Anushka Sharma, fans compare to AR Rahman's separation post
Centre revises performance-linked incentive scheme for THESE employees; check details
Manipur violence: Prohibitory orders to be relaxed in Imphal Valley for 7 hours
'Worst possible case': Ricky Ponting slams BCCI over IPL auction clashing with 1st India vs Australia Test
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Govinda appears to cast vote, shares his health update, says 'sab accha hai'
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 has already earned Rs 1000 crore before its release, here's how
Amid death threats, Salman Khan arrives to vote for Maharashtra Elections, fans praise 'fearless Sikandar ka swag'
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beat China 1-0 in final to clinch record-equalling 3rd title
Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: 36-41 seats predicted for BJP, JMM to secure…
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Tough fight in state, BJP's Mahayuti gets 129-159 seats, Congress+ to secure...
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan cast vote in Mumbai
Elon Musk faces big threat after million of users switch from X to Jack Dorsey's Bluesky
Not Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; but this actor becomes first Bollywood actor to owe swanky MPV of Rs 64 lakh
ICC Rankings: Hardik Pandya reclaims No. 1 T20I all-rounder spot, Tilak Varma enters top 10
Maharashtra assembly polls: Stage set for exit poll outcomes, voter turnout recorded 58.22 pc till 5pm
UP bypolls: EC takes action against policemen violating guidelines after Akhilesh Yadav flags misconduct
DNA Verified: Is retirement age for central govt employees increasing to 62? Know truth here
'His numbers against pace...': Irfan Pathan explains why he believes Virat Kohli will excel in Australia series
Android 16 preview unveiled by Google: Who can access it? Here's all you need to know
'Stole another woman's husband': Nayanthara was attacked for playing Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam; left alcohol, non-veg food
Lionel Messi set for India return after 14 years as Kerala ready to host Argentina's football team for friendly matches
Anti-pollution diet: Foods that can help fight air pollution naturally
Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson's face 'blows up' after anti-aging experiment; here’s how
Expanding Horizons: GOCL Corporation’s Strategic Diversification in Electronics and Metal Cladding
TrezarBit App Review 2024: Legit Trading Platform? Quick Facts!
Will Shubman Gill miss first Test against Australia? India coach provides massive update on star batter
'Good to be back': After breaking up with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor reunites with his 'partner-in-crime after ages'
Meet man who worked closely with Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, set to take new role as...
Meet man, lifted bricks 8 hours a day, cracked NEET by studying on broken phone, he scored...
Delhi Pollution: Toxic air quality in national capital is reducing life expectancy of residents at this whopping rate
US embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'potential significant' Russian air attack
Anil Ambani's next BIG step, Reliance Group announces new plan for...
This country has the world's largest office, built with Rs 3400 crore, not in the US, UK, Germany or Dubai, it is in...
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, actor reveals dinner table secret: 'Humare ghar mein koi..'
When AR Rahman's brother revealed singer left wife Saira Banu alone on Honeymoon: 'He was in another room with...'
Jaguar reveals new brand logo, identity ahead of EV debut
Playing with Fire: Will Putin risk nuclear Armageddon before Trump takes office?
'O2 for you Cutuuu': Woman gets 'oxygen' with food ordered online as pollution peaks in Delhi, WATCH viral video
Gautam Adani's BIG Rs 16877 crore plan to take on Mukesh Ambani, set to build Mumbai's largest...
Ranjit Kumar Gupta: Pioneering communication in a connected world
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's children Khatija, Raheema, Ameen react to parents' separation: 'Would appreciate if...'
Meet Mathira Khan, Pakistani influencer whose private video leaked after Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman
Diljit Dosanjh finally reveals details for Dil-Luminati Mumbai concert; check date, how to buy tickets
Big move by Paytm, now users can make UPI payments in these foreign countries
'Chernobyl-like scene in Noida': Viral photo shows city's toxic sky
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result November 20: Dear Indus Wednesday lucky draw result TODAY, know how to check winner list
US lifts restrictions on Ukraine using ATACMS ballistic missiles amid ongoing war with Russia? Know its impact
Men's unbelievable food service speed at bhandara stuns internet, netizens say 'he must train AI', WATCH
UP bypolls: BJP writes to EC, alleges 'fake voting' in Kundarki, Sisamau; SP claims police affecting voting in 9 seats