Drugs worth Rs 10 crores, 5 kg opium seized in Assam

Assam police have seized five kg of opium and drugs worth more than Rs 10 crore from a vehicle in Kamrup district of the state. The Superintendent of police Hitesh Chandra Roy informed that police carried out an operation based on specific information on Saturday night and seized the contraband at Borka under the Kamalpur Police Station area.

The drugs were being ferried in a mini-truck with the sticker 'On Telecom Duty'. The contraband was hidden in the music system and spare tyre of the vehicle, Roy said. The driver and others in the vehicle, however, managed to escape, he said. We have launched an operation to nab them," Roy added. The seized items include six kg of drugs and 2,000 tablets.

