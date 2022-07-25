Droupadi Murmu takes oath to becomes the youngest and first tribal President of India

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as President (Photo - ANI)

Droupadi Murmu, who was the NDA candidate in the presidential elections 2022, has taken the oath to become the President of India on July 25, creating history by achieving a long list of firsts as the new president of the country.

Murmu has become the 15th President of India and created history by being the first person from the tribal community to assume the position. She has also become the second woman to be the President of India, after Pratibha Patil.

During the oath-taking ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations, and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility."

As per PTI reports, newly-appointed President Murmu said, “My election to the post is not only my own achievement but that of every poor of the country.” She further said her election is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath ceremony. Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President, and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.

The oath taken by President Droupadi Murmu was administered by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the Central Hall of the Parliament, in the presence of notable leaders such as former President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, and VP Venkaiah Naidu.

