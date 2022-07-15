Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Droupadi Murmu meets BJP MPs and MLAs, Shinde faction in Mumbai; Thackeray not invited despite offer to support

It is reported that the BJP gave Thackeray camp a clear snub, by neither inviting him nor the 16 MPs of the faction led by him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Droupadi Murmu meets BJP MPs and MLAs, Shinde faction in Mumbai; Thackeray not invited despite offer to support
NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in Mumbai

Droupadi Murmu, the NDA candidate for the upcoming Presidential election, visited Mumbai on Thursday as part of her poll campaign, and met BJP MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra as well as the legislators of its allies including the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Notably, she did not meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray even though the latter has extended support to her by breaking ranks with his allies Congress and NCP. Nor did any MLA or MP from the Thackeray-led Sena faction meet her.

It is reported that the BJP gave Thackeray camp a clear snub, by neither inviting him nor the 16 MPs on whose requested the former Maharashtra CM had decided to support Murmu. 

In growing backing for the tribal leader and sparking fresh divisions with the opposition camp which has fielded Yashwant Sinha, Thackeray had Tuesday announced his party’s support to Murmu. 

With this, the vote share of parties who have extended support to Murmu for the July 18 Presidential elections crossed 60 per cent.

Later, on Thursday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief Shibu Soren also extended his support to Murmu, ending weeks of speculation. 

JMM, an ally of the Congress, has 30 MLAs in the state legislature. While Murmu's victory is ensured even without JMM's support, the declaration by Soren is a shot in the arm for the NDA. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA JIPMAT 2022: Provisional answer key out! See how to raise objection here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.