Drop in traffic violations: One month on, how India is coming to terms with new Motor Vehicle Act

Headlines

Exploring Top Penny Stocks: Lucrative Opportunities in the Indian Market

K Annamalai: Why IIM grad, IPS officer-turned-politician got praised by BJP leader after AIADMK’s exit from NDA

India's historic gold medal win in equestrian dressage at Asian Games 2023: Ending a 41-year drought

Gujarat HC refuses urgent hearing to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh on plea seeking quash summons in defamation case

Jawan's Aaliyah Qureishi aka Jhalli recalls how Shah Rukh Khan stunned all by doing 'hardcore stunts' despite being sick

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri tells fans to be wary of 'Bollywood scam', asks them to help The Vaccine War beat it: 'It's your film'

Exploring Top Penny Stocks: Lucrative Opportunities in the Indian Market

K Annamalai: Why IIM grad, IPS officer-turned-politician got praised by BJP leader after AIADMK’s exit from NDA

Top 10 ICC rankings: Meet four teams that have never won ODI World Cup

Pakistani bowlers with maximum wickets in ODI history

Tips to make healthy modaks for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Jawan's Aaliyah Qureishi aka Jhalli recalls how Shah Rukh Khan stunned all by doing 'hardcore stunts' despite being sick

This Bollywood actor launched a political party after Indira Gandhi's Emergency but dissolved it in months because...

This superstar couple had to break up after her family threatened to kill him, she never married, he eloped with co-star

HomeIndia

India

Drop in traffic violations: One month on, how India is coming to terms with new Motor Vehicle Act

According to statistics, one month on, the number of invoices being issued in the streets of Delhi due to people breaking traffic rules have come down. Here are the complete statistics.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2019, 03:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the introduction of the new Motor Vehicle Act on September 1, people have been wary of hefty challans being levied for breaking traffic rules, especially under the strict vigilance of the Delhi Traffic Police on the streets of the national capital. Elsewhere in the country, too, the fear of getting slapped with hefty challans, accentuated by the reports of some enormous amounts of traffic penalties, has resulted in citizens ensuring that they abide by the rules and stay as safe as possible before hitting the streets.

According to statistics, one month on, the number of invoices being issued in the streets of Delhi due to people breaking traffic rules have come down. Reportedly, this is due to more people abiding by the rules. According to senior traffic police officials, there were a total of 5,24,819 invoices in 2018 from September 1 to September 30. But, a total of 1,73,921 invoices was invoked in the month of September after the new Motor Vehicle Act came into force.

Statistics show 3,50,898 invoices have been reduced this year compared to last year.

 

Between September 2018 to September 2019, here is the difference in one-year figures
Offence 2018 2019
Driving without licence 5,120 11,529
Over-speeding 13,281 3,336
Triple-riding 15,261 1,853
No Helmet 1,04,522 21,154
Drunken Driving 3,682 1,475
No Pollution Certificate 3,279 13,659
No seat belt 40,065 6,445

 

Traffic police officials have said that people are under fear of incurring heavy penalties ever since the new act came into force. Earlier, people rarely used to follow traffic signals at crossings where the traffic sergeants were not present, but they now are. Similarly, it has been reported that several parents have also stopped giving car keys to their children fearing hefty challans as a result of possible irresponsible driving.

With the introduction of the new Motor Vehicle Act, more riders than ever are driving with their helmets on. The number of riders jumping red lights has also decreased. Not only that, but triple-riding on two-wheelers has also been reduced to avoid heavy fines. Triple-riding cases have decreased by 13.4% and more people are using seat belts than before. While 7.5% of drivers earlier used to use seat belts, about 88% of drivers are now using them.

Ever since higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect from September 1 after the implementation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the nation has erupted with reports of exorbitant amounts of fines being levied on citizens for violations of traffic rules, often tenfold higher than the previous rates. 

On September 1, i.e. Sunday alone the Delhi Police had issued as many as 3,900 challans till the evening, soon after the higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect.

Motorists flouting traffic rules have had to pay a significantly higher amount since the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 came into effect across the country from Sunday, September 1. Just a day later, on Monday, a man on a scooter found out just how much the fines can burn a hole in the pocket after he was found guilty of violating five traffic rules and was fined a total of Rs 23,000.

Soon after, Haryana traffic police penalised a scooter rider of Rs 16,000 for not carrying documents, including driving license and Registration Certificate (RC).

On the same day, Gurugram traffic police penalised three auto-rickshaw drivers, charging them Rs 9,400 to Rs 37,000 as challan, while in Delhi the next day, a man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a challan to him.

Across the country, the Motor Vehicles Act has raised eyebrows. The game is afoot since the Central government has let it be known that careless violations in traffic will not be tolerated and will now be dealt with in the strictest possible manner. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is under the impression that the stricter penalties will have a deterrent effect on such cases of traffic violations, a claim that time is finally attesting.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Our forever begins now': Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share their mesmerising wedding photos, Priyanka Chopra reacts

NEET-PG 2023: Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging reduction of qualifying percentile to zero

Why Jasprit Bumrah not playing in India vs Australia match today?

Manipur violence: Over 30 injured as police baton-charge protesting students

World's most expensive wedding cost Rs 914 crore, bride wore Rs 4.1 crore dress; not Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE