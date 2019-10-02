Drop in traffic violations: One month on, how India is coming to terms with new Motor Vehicle Act

According to statistics, one month on, the number of invoices being issued in the streets of Delhi due to people breaking traffic rules have come down. Here are the complete statistics.

After the introduction of the new Motor Vehicle Act on September 1, people have been wary of hefty challans being levied for breaking traffic rules, especially under the strict vigilance of the Delhi Traffic Police on the streets of the national capital. Elsewhere in the country, too, the fear of getting slapped with hefty challans, accentuated by the reports of some enormous amounts of traffic penalties, has resulted in citizens ensuring that they abide by the rules and stay as safe as possible before hitting the streets.

According to statistics, one month on, the number of invoices being issued in the streets of Delhi due to people breaking traffic rules have come down. Reportedly, this is due to more people abiding by the rules. According to senior traffic police officials, there were a total of 5,24,819 invoices in 2018 from September 1 to September 30. But, a total of 1,73,921 invoices was invoked in the month of September after the new Motor Vehicle Act came into force.

Statistics show 3,50,898 invoices have been reduced this year compared to last year.

Between September 2018 to September 2019, here is the difference in one-year figures Offence 2018 2019 Driving without licence 5,120 11,529 Over-speeding 13,281 3,336 Triple-riding 15,261 1,853 No Helmet 1,04,522 21,154 Drunken Driving 3,682 1,475 No Pollution Certificate 3,279 13,659 No seat belt 40,065 6,445

Traffic police officials have said that people are under fear of incurring heavy penalties ever since the new act came into force. Earlier, people rarely used to follow traffic signals at crossings where the traffic sergeants were not present, but they now are. Similarly, it has been reported that several parents have also stopped giving car keys to their children fearing hefty challans as a result of possible irresponsible driving.

With the introduction of the new Motor Vehicle Act, more riders than ever are driving with their helmets on. The number of riders jumping red lights has also decreased. Not only that, but triple-riding on two-wheelers has also been reduced to avoid heavy fines. Triple-riding cases have decreased by 13.4% and more people are using seat belts than before. While 7.5% of drivers earlier used to use seat belts, about 88% of drivers are now using them.

Ever since higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect from September 1 after the implementation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the nation has erupted with reports of exorbitant amounts of fines being levied on citizens for violations of traffic rules, often tenfold higher than the previous rates.

On September 1, i.e. Sunday alone the Delhi Police had issued as many as 3,900 challans till the evening, soon after the higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect.

Motorists flouting traffic rules have had to pay a significantly higher amount since the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 came into effect across the country from Sunday, September 1. Just a day later, on Monday, a man on a scooter found out just how much the fines can burn a hole in the pocket after he was found guilty of violating five traffic rules and was fined a total of Rs 23,000.

Soon after, Haryana traffic police penalised a scooter rider of Rs 16,000 for not carrying documents, including driving license and Registration Certificate (RC).

On the same day, Gurugram traffic police penalised three auto-rickshaw drivers, charging them Rs 9,400 to Rs 37,000 as challan, while in Delhi the next day, a man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a challan to him.

Across the country, the Motor Vehicles Act has raised eyebrows. The game is afoot since the Central government has let it be known that careless violations in traffic will not be tolerated and will now be dealt with in the strictest possible manner. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is under the impression that the stricter penalties will have a deterrent effect on such cases of traffic violations, a claim that time is finally attesting.