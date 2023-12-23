Drone strikes ship with 20 Indians on board off Gujarat's coast, crew safe

The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members who are all reported to be safe.

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack.

The merchant vessel was reported to be present at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar Coast on Saturday, defence officials said.

The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members who are all reported to be safe.

According to defence officials, the vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. The fire has been reportedly extinguished but affected the functioning of vessel.

All crew members are safe, which includes 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it, according to defence officials.