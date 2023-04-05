Drone flown over Mahakaleshwar Temple area in Madhya Pradesh after NSA Ajit Doval's visit, operator booked

A senior police official in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city reported that a drone flew over the Mahakal area, home to the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple, just after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval finished his visit to the holy place. The man operating the drone was questioned and later booked. The police denied reports that the unmanned aerial vehicle flew over the temple when Doval was inside. The NSA left the temple around 9 pm, and the drone was spotted at around 10.30 pm, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand.

The police took quick action and filed a case on Sunday after finding the drone in a place where flying unmanned aerial vehicles without authorization is prohibited. The suspect, an Uttar Pradesh-born guy in his 30s, was questioned and charged with violating section 188 of the IPC after the drone was seized. The accused broke a government order that forbade drones from flying in the limited area, according to Ujjain superintendent of police Sachin Sharma.

The offense registered under section 188 of the IPC is bailable, and the accused was granted bail on guarantee after detention. NSA Doval visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday night and Sunday morning after attending the Combined Commanders' Conference in Bhopal. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the twelve 'jyotirlingas' in India and attracts a large number of devotees every day. The incident highlights the significance of strictly enforcing rules and regulations concerning the use of drones in restricted areas, especially those of cultural and religious importance.

